Hall of Fame Goalie, Hall of Fame Prankster

When Marc-Andre Fleury was on the ice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex with his old friends on Friday, representatives from Tint World were out in the parking lot, adorning the vehicles of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang with the number ‘29’ and flower decals.

Fleury claimed to know nothing about what happened, saying, “I was here practicing! I had a little bit of giggles to see it, though. I’ll ask guys to see who did it and get an investigation. I’ll get on it.”

It really is amazing that for over 20 years, Fleury kept his teammates on their toes with his shenanigans, which have ranged in scale.

“He always finds new ways to come up with new things. I don't know how he does it,” Crosby said. “I think it’s even more impressive that there’s no proof. It seems like there’s no footage of how he gets away with it. We know it’s him, but we don’t really have any proof besides the 29 on my door. But other than that, nothing.”

Malkin was the first to head outside, and “when Geno came in screaming, I kind of knew that something was up,” Letang said with a laugh. “I knew that I wasn’t going to be spared.”

But if Crosby’s being honest, he actually kind of likes the new décor, joking that he might keep it.

“I was expecting worse. I saw the paint job and I thought, ‘what’s inside?’ And then there wasn’t anything,” Crosby said. “It was pretty good, could’ve been a lot worse. I think he took it easy on us.”