Game Preview: 11.30.24 vs. Calgary Flames

11
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins return home as they take on the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and NHL Network. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (9-12-4), CGY (12-8-4)

The Penguins have points in 10 of their last 15 games versus the Flames (6-5-4). Pittsburgh is 15-7-4 in its last 26 games versus Calgary overall dating back to Dec. 6, 2007. Here at home, the Penguins have wins in three of their last four games against the Flames (3-1-0) and have just three regulation losses in their last 12 home games versus them (8-3-1).

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

* Tonight concludes the sixth set of back-to-back games for the Penguins. This season, the team is 4-7-0 in back-to-backs, which includes a 3-2-0 record in the second half of the games.

* Pittsburgh has points in seven of nine games when Blake Lizotte is in the lineup (5-2-2).

* Kris Letang has 19 points (4G-15A) in 23 career games versus Calgary, which is his second-highest point total versus any Western Conference team.

* Sidney Crosby has 27 points (13G-14A) in 22 career games against the Flames. Here at home, he has 15 points (8G-7A) in 10 games played versus them. He has been held without a point just twice in those 10 games.

He found the scoresheet yet again on Friday night against Boston, picking up an assist to extend his point streak to three games (1G-3A) and give him points in seven of his last eight games (2G-6A). Crosby has registered 1,020 assists in his illustrious career, which is just three shy of tying Gordie Howe for the fifth-most assists with a franchise in NHL history.

He enters tonight’s game one multi-point performance back of tying Steve Yzerman (477) for seventh place on the NHL’s all-time multi-point games list.

* Erik Karlsson has 23 points (4G-19A) in 29 career games against the Flames, which includes 13 points (2G-11A) in his last 14 games against them.

The defenseman has played some of his best hockey in the month of November. Karlsson leads all team defensemen and ranks second on Pittsburgh with nine points (1G-8A) in 13 games this month. Throughout his career, Karlsson has recorded the most points during November, and his 0.84 points-per-game average this month is his second highest among any month during his career (0.87 in February).

* Rickard Rakell got Pittsburgh on the board last night against the Boston Bruins, registering his team-leading ninth goal of the season. The tally gives Rakell goals in back-to-back games, and with a goal tonight he can tie his season-long goal streak of three games set from Oct. 12-16 (3G).

Rakell, who is vying for a spot on Team Sweden’s roster in the Four Nations Face-Off, is tied for fourth in the NHL in goals among Swedish-born players.

* Bryan Rust enters tonight’s game two points shy of tying Mark Recchi for 16th place on the franchise’s all-time points list. Eight (5G-3A) of Rust’s 11 points this season have come at home. His 0.89 points-per-game average at home is second on Pittsburgh.

Home Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Home

News Feed

Tomasino's First as a Penguin is the Game-Winner in Boston

Game Preview: 11.29.24 at Boston Bruins

First-Period Frenzy Lifts Penguins Past Canucks

Penguins Announce Cyber Weekend Savings Deal on All January Home Games

Game Preview: 11.27.24 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Penguins Add Tomasino: A Fresh Start for the Young Forward

Penguins Broadcasters Talk Calling Crosby's Milestone Goal

Penguins Acquire Forward Philip Tomasino from Nashville in Exchange for a 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick

Crosby's Milestone Marker Comes In Setback to Utah

Crosby scores 600th NHL goal for Penguins

Game Preview: 11.23.24 vs. Utah Hockey Club

Crosby's Fight Sparks Penguins, But Jets Hold Strong

Game Preview: 11.22.24 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Dubas Gives His Insight on Where the Penguins Stand

So Many Angels and Penguins Bring Smiles to Brave Kids

Game Preview: 11.19.24 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

From Rookie Lap to First Point: Pickering Makes NHL Debut

Crosby scores 599th goal, Penguins defeat Sharks in shootout to end slide

Game Preview: 11.16.24 vs. San Jose Sharks

Penguins Weren't Hard Enough at the Netfront in Columbus

Game Preview: 11.15.24 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Sneaking Out for a Stanley Cup

Penguins To Hold ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Night on Tuesday, November 19 Against the Tampa Bay Lightning

Malkin Celebrates 500 Goals With Family By His Side

Rome Wasn't Built in a Day

Game Preview: 11.13.24 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Penguins Bring Smiles to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Penguins Acquire a 2027 Third-Round Draft Pick and 2025 Fifth-Round Draft Pick from Washington in Exchange for Lars Eller

Malkin apologizes to Penguins fans after lopsided loss to Stars

Dallas Dominates First Period of Humbling Loss for Penguins

Game Preview: 11.11.24 vs. Dallas Stars

Jarry Returns to Pittsburgh with Renewed Confidence

Malkin gets goal, assist to lift Penguins past Capitals

Game Preview: 11.08.24 at Washington Capitals

Penguins Have Tough Night in Carolina

Game Preview: 11.07.24 at Carolina Hurricanes

Crosby ‘just really grateful’ for longevity, approaching 600 NHL goals with Penguins

Two Good Periods Aren't Enough Versus Islanders

Game Preview: 11.05.24 at New York Islanders

Getting to Know: Blake Lizotte

Penguins Announce Front Office Executive Staff Hirings and Promotions

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Penguins to Host ‘Grateful Dead Night’ on November 16 Against the San Jose Sharks

Reunited at the Rink

Crosby Produces Another Inspiring Effort

From Ice to Art: Penguins, Highmark Celebrate Community

Game Preview: 11.02.24 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Letang reaching 1,100th NHL game with Penguins 'just pretty special'

Penguins Get Back in the Win Column Against Anaheim

Game Preview: 10.31.24 vs. Anaheim Ducks