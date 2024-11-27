Penguins Announce Cyber Weekend Savings Deal on All January Home Games

By Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins fans can save 25% off tickets to all January home games at PPG Paints Arena with Cyber Weekend Savings now through Monday, December 2. Pittsburgh’s five-game homestand in January includes the following matchups:

  • Tuesday, January 7 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
  • Thursday, January 9 vs. Edmonton Oilers – Star Wars Night
  • Saturday, January 11 vs. Ottawa Senators – Jaromir Jagr Bobblehead presented by PPG
  • Sunday, January 12 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
  • Tuesday, January 14 vs. Seattle Kraken

Fans can purchase discounted tickets at www.pittsburghpenguins.com/cyber using the code CYBER. The limited-time offer expires on Monday, December 2nd, and is not valid on previous purchases, theme night ticket packages or community/specialty ticket packages.

