Penguins Announce Cyber Weekend Savings Deal on All January Home Games

Penguins fans can save 25% off tickets to all January home games at PPG Paints Arena with Cyber Weekend Savings now through Monday, December 2. Pittsburgh’s five-game homestand in January includes the following matchups:

Tuesday, January 7 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Thursday, January 9 vs. Edmonton Oilers – Star Wars Night

Saturday, January 11 vs. Ottawa Senators – Jaromir Jagr Bobblehead presented by PPG

Sunday, January 12 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tuesday, January 14 vs. Seattle Kraken

Fans can purchase discounted tickets at www.pittsburghpenguins.com/cyber using the code CYBER. The limited-time offer expires on Monday, December 2nd, and is not valid on previous purchases, theme night ticket packages or community/specialty ticket packages.