Game Preview: 11.27.24 vs. Vancouver Canucks

* Goaltender Tristan Jarry is 4-1-1 with a 2.38 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in six games against his hometown team.

* Evgeni Malkin has found success against the Vancouver Canucks throughout his career, totaling 13 goals, 16 assists and 29 points in 23 games. His 1.26 points-per-game average against Vancouver ranks fifth among active players (min. 15 GP). In his last six home games against Vancouver, Malkin has eight goals, seven assists and 15 points, which is the most by any Penguin in that span. He has 24 points (11G-13A) in his last 14 games against the Canucks overall dating back to the 2015-16 season.

* Sidney Crosby has 24 points (12G-12A) in 24 career games against the Canucks, including points in 11 of his last 15 games versus them (8G-9A). He has multiple points in three of his last six games against Vancouver (4G-4A).

* Jesse Puljujarvi has nine career points against the Vancouver Canucks. It’s the third-most points he’s notched against any one team. Puljujarvi has two goals in his last four games entering the matchup, tying Sidney Crosby for the team lead in the span.

* Rickard Rakell has thrived against the Canucks. In 32 career games against them, Rakell has recorded 11 goals, 10 assists and 21 points. His teams are 21-6-5 against Vancouver when he dresses, and there are only three teams that Rakell has tallied more goals against than the Canucks.

* Defensemen Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson have been productive in their careers against Vancouver. Their 0.73 and 0.70 points-per-game average against the Canucks rank fourth and sixth, respectively, among active defensemen (min. 10 GP).

* Michael Bunting has six points (4G-2A) over his last 10 games after recording just one point (1A) in his first 12 games.

* If newly acquired Philip Tomasino makes his Penguins debut, he will be the eighth player to do so this season.

The 23-year-old forward has spent the previous four seasons with the Predators organization, splitting time between the Predators, as well as the Milwaukee Admirals and Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. In 159 career NHL games, Tomasino has recorded 23 goals, 48 assists and 71 points. In 89 career AHL games, the forward has tallied 36 goals, 46 assists and 82 points.

In his rookie year in 2021-22, Tomasino ranked second on Nashville and 13th in the NHL among rookies with 32 points (11G-21A).

* The Penguins own an overall record of 391-90-48 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

* Sidney Crosby is set to appear in his 1,296th career game, all of which have come with the Penguins. In doing so, he will move into a three-way tie for the 16th most games played with one franchise in NHL history.

* Sidney Crosby enters the game just one even-strength goal shy of tying Teemu Selanne for the 12th most even-strength goals in NHL history.

* Evgeni Malkin enters the game just one even-strength goal shy of tying Jaromir Jagr for third place on the Penguins all-time even-strength goals list.

* Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang have combined on 305 goals in their careers. They are one goal shy of tying Boston’s Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr for the second-most goals combined on by a forward-defenseman duo in NHL history.