Crosby's Milestone Marker Comes In Setback to Utah

Prior to puck drop, Kevin Hayes was activated off of injured reserve after missing the last eight games with an undisclosed injury. He slotted in on the fourth line with Noel Acciari and Matt Nieto. Ryan Graves was inserted back into the lineup, with Ryan Shea coming out. 2022 first-round pick Owen Pickering skated on the top pair with Kris Letang.

“He's got special abilities,” Letang said. “He's got the size, speed, and as he plays more games, he's going to get more comfortable. I think he's gaining confidence every single shift, period.”

Pittsburgh started the game strongly, going on the power play exactly 60 seconds in. Both units generated some quality looks, but were unable to get one past Karel Vejmelka. They did come away with some momentum, outshooting Utah 7-0 through the game’s first seven minutes.

Utah responded well with goals from Jack McBain and Mikael Sergachev to get that 2-0 lead. They nearly got a third goal towards the end of the first period, but the Penguins successfully challenged for goaltender interference.

Crosby and the Penguins came out to start the second period flying. After a scrum ensued in front of Nedeljkovic, Crosby laid out Nick Schmaltz with a clean and hard hit, drawing a retaliation penalty as a result.

On the delayed call, Crosby found Marcus Pettersson joining the rush and hit him with a beautiful pass for a scoring chance. Maveric Lamoureux committed another slashing penalty on the sequence to set up a 5-on-3 opportunity for Pittsburgh.

After Crosby’s milestone marker, the Penguins got themselves into penalty trouble, with Jesse Puljujarvi and Michael Bunting each heading to the box. Utah converted one of those man-advantages to take a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

Just over four minutes into the third period, the Penguins headed to their third power play of the game after Lamoureux took his second penalty, this time for roughing. Pittsburgh native Logan Cooley found himself on a shorthanded breakaway, and Matt Grzelcyk took a tripping minor. Utah scored on the ensuing power play with Dylan Guenther’s first of the night. After Alex Kerfoot tallied at even strength, Guenther found another power-play goal.

When asked if they have the answers in the room to get out of this slump, Nedeljkovic pointed out that it’s a similar group to the one who played good hockey last season. It just goes back to having a certain mindset.

“If we want to stop feeling like this after games – if you want to stop getting embarrassed at home – do something about it,” he said. “Pay a price. Do something. Feel something else. Anything else feels better than whatever that was tonight and what we’ve been putting out there as a whole this year. We’ve had good efforts lately. The game was right there. It was within striking distance. Then … the third period just wasn’t it. But we can’t let it unravel like that.”