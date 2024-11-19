Game Preview: 11.19.24 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Game Notes

Michael Bunting has recorded three goals, seven assists and 10 points in 11 career games against the Lightning. He has an active three-game point streak (2G-4A) against them.

Bunting has five points (3G-2A) over his last seven games after recording just one point (1A) in his first 12 games.

Tristan Jarry is 6-3-0 with a 2.45 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and one goal in nine career games against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Only three goalies in NHL history have more career points against the Lightning than Jarry’s two (1G-1A) – Olie Kolzig (4A), Martin Brodeur (3A) and Henrik Lundqvist (3A).

Drew O’Connor has notched a point in every career game he’s played (2GP, 2A) since shaving his head.

The Penguins own an overall record of 391-90-48 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Anthony Beauvillier found the scoresheet yet again with an assist on Sidney Crosby’s goal, extending his point streak to four games (3G-2A). With a point tonight, he could have his first point streak of five or more games since his career-long seven-game point streak (5G-3A) from Apr. 29-May 10, 2021. Since his point streak began on Nov. 11, no Penguin has more points than Beauvillier. Beauvillier’s nine points (6G-3A) on the year rank fifth on Pittsburgh. His six goals this season trail only Crosby (7) for the team lead.

Sidney Crosby, who has notched six goals over his last nine games, enters tonight’s contest just one goal shy of becoming just the 21st player in NHL history to reach 600 goals. Crosby is looking to join Washington’s Alex Ovechkin as the only active players to accomplish this milestone. Throughout franchise history, only Mario Lemieux has scored more goals in a Penguins sweater than Crosby. Among first-overall draft picks, only Ovechkin and Lemieux have scored more goals than Crosby.

Ovechkin scored his 600th NHL goal on March 12, 2018. Prior to that, the last time anyone reached 600 goals in the league came on Jan. 4, 2016 when Jarome Iginla found the back of the net against Los Angeles as a member of the Colorado Avalanche.

Owen Pickering made his NHL debut on Saturday night against the Sharks, logging 13:40 of time on ice as well as notching his first career assist. In doing so, Pickering became just the 16th defenseman in franchise history to record a point in their NHL debut.

Erik Karlsson enters tonight’s game one assist shy of surpassing Borje Salming for 15th place on the NHL’s all-time assist list among blueliners. Karlsson is also tied for the second-most assists by a Swedish-born defenseman in league history.

Sidney Crosby has 12 points (6G-6A) in nine games here at PPG Paints Arena compared to seven points (1G-6A) in 11 road games this season. Crosby has points in five of his last six home games and six of nine games at PPG Paints Arena overall.

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game just one assist shy of surpassing Hall-of-Famer Joe Sakic for sole possession of the 13th-most assists in NHL history. He’s also looking surpass Sakic for the sixth-most assists by a player with a single franchise in league history.

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game just one even-strength goal shy of tying Teemu Selanne for the 12th most even-strength goals in NHL history.

Evgeni Malkin enters tonight’s game just one even-strength goal shy of tying Jaromir Jagr for third place on the Penguins all-time even-strength goals list.

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang have combined on 305 goals in their careers. They are one goal shy of tying Boston’s Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr for the second-most goals combined on by a forward-defenseman duo in NHL history.

Kris Letang has 42 points (6G-36A) in 47 career games versus Tampa Bay. He has more points against the Lightning than any other non-Metropolitan Division team. Letang and teammate Erik Karlsson are third and fourth in NHL history for points by a defenseman against the Lightning, respectively.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have both found success in their careers against the Lightning. Crosby (49GP, 24G-41A) and Malkin (47GP, 29G-35A) rank second and third in the NHL in scoring against Tampa Bay among all active players.

Only Alex Ovechkin (50) has more goals against the Lightning than Malkin (29) and Crosby (24) among active players. Crosby is also on a seven-game point streak (4G-7A) against Tampa Bay, which is the second-longest such streak in the NHL.