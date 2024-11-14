Penguins To Hold ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Night on Tuesday, November 19 Against the Tampa Bay Lightning

hfc-group-photo-16-9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins will hold Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center on Tuesday, November 19 when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. The game is part of a league-wide program to raise awareness and funds for the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a “Join the Fight” Baseball Cap presented by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/penguins. In addition, the Penguins are offering a special package featuring a game ticket and a Penguins-branded Hockey Fights Cancer hockey shirt. A limited number of ticket packages are available here.

Mystery autographed pucks signed by members of the current roster and warmup pucks used during pregame will be available for sale behind Section 104. Proceeds benefit cancer programs at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Warmup puck sales will begin at the beginning of the first intermission. As part of the NHL’s “I Fight For” campaign, there will also be support cards available to fans on th­­e concourse behind Section 104.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation will run a Hockey Fights Cancer auction here from November 19 at 12 PM through November 25 at 12 PM.

People affected by cancer will be honored throughout the game, including during the Military Salute, the National Anthem, on the Fanboni between periods, as well as during a special moment when a local youth will ring the commemorative bell in celebration of Hockey Fights Cancer.

So Many Angels will unveil posters highlighting three young fans affected by cancer from UPMC Children’s. Families from the organization will be guests in the Crosby Charity Suite. UPMC will also host cancer patients and survivors in their suite during the game.

Penguins players are participating in the league-wide ‘Movember’ program by growing mustaches throughout the month to raise awareness and funds for prosta­te cancer research programs. Fans can visit here to donate to their favorite player’s mustache.

Tickets for this game and all Pittsburgh Penguins home games are on sale now at pittsburghpenguins.com.

Routine cancer screenings play a vital role in prevention, early detection, and treatment. For more information on cancer screenings, visit here.

