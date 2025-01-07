Game Preview: 01.07.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

PIT CBJ Preview
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins kick off a five-game homestand as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Puck drop is set for 7 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 6 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (17-17-7), CBJ (17-17-6)

Pittsburgh has points in 13 of their last 14 games (11-1-2) against the Blue Jackets dating back to Dec. 12, 2019. Since the Metropolitan Division was formed for the 2012-13 season, Pittsburgh has dropped the season series with Columbus just once (2014-15). Pittsburgh is 21-4-3 in its last 28 games against Columbus dating back to Feb. 3, 2017. Here in Pittsburgh, the Penguins have just four losses to the Blue Jackets in franchise history (23-4-0) dating back to the 2000-01 campaign.

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

* The Penguins enter tonight’s game with an active 15-game home winning streak against the Blue Jackets (15-0-0) dating back to Dec. 21, 2015. It’s the second-longest home winning streak against one opponent in franchise history (18-game home win streak vs. Atlanta/Winnipeg from Mar. 24, 2007-Jan. 4, 2019), and is the longest such active streak in the NHL.

During this streak, Pittsburgh has outscored Columbus by a 61-30 margin and have scored three or more goals in 14 of the 15 games. Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby have also shared the scoring during this streak.

The Penguins captain has notched 61 points (20G-41A) in 43 career games versus the Blue Jackets. Only two players in NHL history have more points against Columbus than Crosby: Patrick Kane and Pavel Datsyuk.

Crosby’s 1.42 points-per-game average versus the Blue Jackets ranks third in NHL history (min. 20 GP) behind Nikita Kucherov (1.52) and Joe Sakic (1.46).

* The Penguins have scored three or more goals in 20 of their last 25 games against the Blue Jackets, while 15 of those 25 games have been four-plus goal efforts.

* The Penguins are 10-5-3 dating back to Nov. 27 and in this span, no team has scored more goals than the Penguins. During this span, Rickard Rakell ranks third in the NHL in goals with 11.

* Tristan Jarry has helped Pittsburgh pick up points in nine of his last 12 starts, going 7-3-2 in that span. He is 8-2-1 in his career versus Columbus with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

* Matt Grzelcyk’s assist on Sunday night helped him hit the 20-assist plateau for the third time in his career (also 2021-22 and 2022-23). His career high of assists is 22 set in 75 games with Boston in 22-23.

The defenseman now has points in four of his last five games (4A). Among defensemen who played for a different NHL team last season, only five blueliners have more points than Pittsburgh’s offseason acquisition.

* Defenseman Erik Karlsson enters tonight’s game with nine points (2G-7A) over his last nine games. Going back further, Karlsson has recorded 16 points (2G-14A) over his last 18 games and in that span, only four NHL blueliners have recorded more points.

With his multi-point outing on Sunday night (1G-1A), Karlsson surpassed Gary Suter for the 15th-most points in NHL history among defensemen.

* Kevin Hayes found the back of the next in his second game since being re-inserted back into the Pittsburgh lineup, giving him five goals on the year. At 5-on-5 play, Hayes’ 0.98 goals per 60 minutes ranks fifth on the Penguins.

Hayes has 24 career points (9G-24A) in 30 career games against the Blue Jackets. It’s the most points he’s recorded against any one team.

* Sidney Crosby is just one goal shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Bobby Hull for the sixth-most goals with one franchise in NHL history. He’s three points shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Joe Sakic for the fifth-most points with one franchise in NHL history.

Sidney Crosby is also just four face-off wins shy of becoming the NHL’s all-time face-off wins leader since the stat started being tracked in the 1997-98 season.

Home Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Home

News Feed

From "Little Rust" to Big Achievements in Pittsburgh

Penguins Get Another Point, This One in Carolina

Game Preview: 01.05.25 at Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Compete Hard to Earn a Point against Florida

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Colton Poolman from the Buffalo Sabres

Game Preview: 01.03.25 at Florida Panthers

This, Too, Shall Pass

Compher breaks tie in 3rd, Red Wings defeat Penguins

Game Preview: 12.31.24 at Detroit Red Wings

Nate Clurman Honored and Grateful to Play First NHL Game 

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Assists in Penguins History

Game Preview: 12.29.24 vs. New York Islanders

Islanders Outplay Penguins in Home-and-Home Opener

Game Preview: 12.28.24 at New York Islanders

Penguins' Spirits Bright after Holiday Break

Playing for Canada a 'Dream Come True' for Tanner Howe

Penguins Head into the Holiday Break on a High Note

Game Preview: 12.23.24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Smiles All Around: P.O Joseph Returns to Penguins

Penguins Can't Find a Goal in New Jersey

Game Preview: 12.21.24 at New Jersey Devils

Penguins and FNB Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

Crosby Returns to the Goal Column in Win Over Nashville

Game Preview: 12.19.24 at Nashville Predators

Penguins Acquire Defenseman P.O Joseph from St. Louis

Getting to Know: Phil Tomasino

Penguins Prospects Tanner Howe, Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas Selected for 2025 World Junior Championship

Don't Stop Believin'

Game Preview: 12.17.24 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Tis the Season: Penguins Share Gift Ideas and Traditions

Marcus Pettersson Week-to-Week with Lower-Body Injury

Penguins Get Three of Four Points on Quick Canadian Trip

Game Preview: 12.14.24 at Ottawa Senators

A Dog on a Bone on the Puck

Bryan Rust Scores Hat Trick In 9-2 Win Over Montreal

Game Preview: 12.12.24 at Montreal Canadiens

Avs Make the Penguins Pay

Game Preview: 12.10.24 vs. Colorado Avalanche

What a Difference a Day Makes

Game Preview: 12.07.24 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

"Our Intentions Weren't in the Right Spot" in New York

Game Preview: 12.06.24 at New York Rangers

4 Nations Face-Off: Penguins React to Rosters

Penguins Past and Present Celebrate Cullen and Stevens

Owen Pickering Scores First NHL Goal

Penguins Name Wells Oliver as Director of Hockey Systems

Pittsburgh Pennies reestablished to expand opportunities for girls' hockey

Game Preview: 12.03.24 vs. Florida Panthers

Penguins Proud to Support Mental Wellness at UPMC Western

Penguins Honor a Cancer Survivor and Fulfill a Lifelong Wish