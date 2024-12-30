Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Assists in Penguins History

Crosby is in such elite company with each milestone that he reaches. For example, Crosby now has the 12th-most assists in NHL history and only three players have notched more assists with a single team: Ray Bourque (1,111 with Boston), Wayne Gretzky (1,086 with Edmonton) and Steve Yzerman (1,063 with Detroit).

But to be with Lemieux for this one – a fellow franchise icon who has played such a big part in his career – feels that much more special.

As Crosby said when he tied Lemieux, “I dreamed of playing in the NHL and I’m grateful for that, for all these years. I don’t think about where I am on the list. But to be with Mario is pretty cool. I never would have expected that.”

Especially because, as Crosby – who ranks first with 1,310 games played – likes to joke, Lemieux (915 games played) was a bit more efficient when it comes to racking up the assists. “He did it in about 400 less games... I had a bit of a head start,” Crosby laughed.

On the sequence, Phil Tomasino got the puck to Crosby, who was behind the net with his back to the boards. He turned it from his forehand to his backhand and dished it to Bunting at the bottom of the circle, who snapped it past Islanders goalie Marcus Hogberg for the score.

Bunting had to laugh when asked if he called for the puck from Crosby. “Yeah. I told him where to go and... no. No,” Bunting said with a smile. “He’s done it so many times. He has eyes on the back of his head, and he knew I was there.”

It also helps that Crosby is one of the greatest players of all time on his backhand.

“He makes so many plays on his backhand, he's just so creative,” Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. “The accomplishment, the milestone that he's reached – this is just more evidence of an amazing career. He's just an elite player. I’m running out of adjectives for him. He's terrific.”