Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Assists in Penguins History

Crosby-Lemieux-franchise-record
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Early in the second period of Pittsburgh’s 3-2 win over the Islanders on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena, Sidney Crosby drew a tripping call.

On the ensuing power play, he achieved a remarkable feat.

The captain set up Michael Bunting to record his 1,034th career helper, passing Mario Lemieux to become the Penguins' all-time assists leader.

“Just being able to play with the guys that I’ve played with over the years, it’s a testament to them,” said Crosby, who took a photo with Bunting and the milestone puck in the locker room postgame. “It’s been a lot of fun, and hopefully, I can keep getting more here.”

No. 66 later passed along his well wishes to No. 87 in a statement.

“I want to congratulate Sid on setting the team’s assist record,” Lemieux said. “He’s an amazing player and we’re so fortunate to have him in Pittsburgh. I look forward to even more great things from him.”

Crosby is in such elite company with each milestone that he reaches. For example, Crosby now has the 12th-most assists in NHL history and only three players have notched more assists with a single team: Ray Bourque (1,111 with Boston), Wayne Gretzky (1,086 with Edmonton) and Steve Yzerman (1,063 with Detroit).

But to be with Lemieux for this one – a fellow franchise icon who has played such a big part in his career – feels that much more special.

As Crosby said when he tied Lemieux, “I dreamed of playing in the NHL and I’m grateful for that, for all these years. I don’t think about where I am on the list. But to be with Mario is pretty cool. I never would have expected that.”

Especially because, as Crosby – who ranks first with 1,310 games played – likes to joke, Lemieux (915 games played) was a bit more efficient when it comes to racking up the assists. “He did it in about 400 less games... I had a bit of a head start,” Crosby laughed.

On the sequence, Phil Tomasino got the puck to Crosby, who was behind the net with his back to the boards. He turned it from his forehand to his backhand and dished it to Bunting at the bottom of the circle, who snapped it past Islanders goalie Marcus Hogberg for the score.

Bunting had to laugh when asked if he called for the puck from Crosby. “Yeah. I told him where to go and... no. No,” Bunting said with a smile. “He’s done it so many times. He has eyes on the back of his head, and he knew I was there.”

It also helps that Crosby is one of the greatest players of all time on his backhand.

“He makes so many plays on his backhand, he's just so creative,” Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. “The accomplishment, the milestone that he's reached – this is just more evidence of an amazing career. He's just an elite player. I’m running out of adjectives for him. He's terrific.”

Bunting scored from nearly the same spot he did last night on Long Island in the first game of this home-and-home series with New York. Crosby was originally credited with the secondary assist, but the league changed it so that Rickard Rakell had the only helper.

Crosby acknowledged it was “a little weird” to essentially break Lemieux’s record twice, but it ended up working out for the best.

“Glad I was able to do it here. It's a win. Yeah, it was a little odd the way it went down, for sure,” Crosby grinned.

After the celebration wrapped up and Crosby returned to the bench, the goal was announced over the PA system and the crowd – one of the best in a while – gave the player who’s given them so much a standing ovation. He acknowledged them as the Penguins and Islanders lined up for the faceoff tapped their sticks in recognition.

"Just definitely appreciate it,” Crosby said. “Have had some special moments here at home over the years. To get that kind of reception, to be up in the game and that sort of things, it means a lot.”

Crosby speaks to the media.

Crosby remained on the ice for an interview after being named the game’s First Star, and had the chance to express his gratitude to the 18,357 in attendance.

“It definitely means a lot. Obviously, we appreciate the support that we get every single night,” Crosby said after the team improved to 10-4-1 since Nov. 27, keeping themselves right in the mix for a playoff spot.

“Just thank you to all of you guys for the support over the years, and hopefully, give you more to cheer about as the season goes on here.”

