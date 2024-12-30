Nate Clurman Honored and Grateful to Play First NHL Game 

After the team landed in Pittsburgh around 1:30 AM on Sunday following their loss to the Islanders, Andrew and Claire Clurman were woken up by a phone call from their son Nate.
Kris Letang had gotten injured in the game that evening and his status for the second half of the home-and-home was uncertain, meaning Nate could potentially be playing in his first National Hockey League game.
So, the Clurmans – who live in Vail, Colorado – quickly got ready and headed to the airport, as the Penguins managed to find them a very early morning flight.
While it was delayed due to weather, Andrew and Claire made it to Pittsburgh in time to see Nate take the traditional rookie lap before achieving his lifelong dream of playing in the NHL.
“We love watching him play from when he was 4 years old to 26 years old,” Andrew said. “On the one hand, it’s surreal, and on the other hand, we’re just so happy and so proud of him. The organization has been wonderful since he arrived.”
Nate, who signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh in free agency, ended up receiving the player of the game helmet in the locker room following a 3-2 win for the Penguins.
“What an amazing night, especially with Sid’s milestone,” said Clurman. “It’s something that I’ll remember forever. I’m just honored to be a part of it, and it’s a dream come true. It was everything it lived up to be.”