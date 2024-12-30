Nate Clurman Honored and Grateful to Play First NHL Game 

Nate-Clurman-NHL-Debut
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

After the team landed in Pittsburgh around 1:30 AM on Sunday following their loss to the Islanders, Andrew and Claire Clurman were woken up by a phone call from their son Nate.

Kris Letang had gotten injured in the game that evening and his status for the second half of the home-and-home was uncertain, meaning Nate could potentially be playing in his first National Hockey League game.

So, the Clurmans – who live in Vail, Colorado – quickly got ready and headed to the airport, as the Penguins managed to find them a very early morning flight.

While it was delayed due to weather, Andrew and Claire made it to Pittsburgh in time to see Nate take the traditional rookie lap before achieving his lifelong dream of playing in the NHL.

“We love watching him play from when he was 4 years old to 26 years old,” Andrew said. “On the one hand, it’s surreal, and on the other hand, we’re just so happy and so proud of him. The organization has been wonderful since he arrived.”

Nate, who signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh in free agency, ended up receiving the player of the game helmet in the locker room following a 3-2 win for the Penguins.

“What an amazing night, especially with Sid’s milestone,” said Clurman. “It’s something that I’ll remember forever. I’m just honored to be a part of it, and it’s a dream come true. It was everything it lived up to be.”

Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan praised Clurman’s ability to make plays with the puck, his level of poise, and his solid defense. But above all else, it looked like he belonged, which is a huge credit to the 26-year-old defenseman who had spent time in both the American Hockey League and the ECHL.

“It’s an incredible example of just resilience,” said Sullivan. “Given the fact that he’s been a pro for as long as he has, and this is his first NHL game, it is just a testament to his character, his determination, and his love to play the game.”

Both Claire and Andrew could see those qualities from Andrew ever since he first put on ice skates.

“When he was a little boy, he would love to get up early in the morning and just go outside,” Claire said. “Even at the age of six, he said he was just going to go outside and train. He has had such determination to just go, go, go, and always try to get better... this is just such validation for everything that he’s been working towards.”

Whether it was through early practices at the rink, weekends spent at tournaments, or countless days of traveling, the Clurman family all had a part to play in helping Nate achieve his goals.

“He has two older sisters, and they have sacrificed a lot just to allow Nate to travel and be a part of the journey. It’s really been a family affair,” Claire said. “They love their brother deeply, and they’re incredibly proud of him. But it is a sacrifice when it comes to your other kids and family, and they’ve been incredibly supportive.”

While the Clurman family always enjoyed playing a bunch of different sports together, it was hockey that stuck with Nate. For Andrew, he loved coaching his son and helping him become the player that he is today.

“For whatever reason, I started coaching him at a young age in hockey,” said Andrew. “He just sort of zeroed in on it, and it became his No. 1 passion. He’s a great skier, lacrosse player, and golfer, but this is the one thing that he identified as the thing he wanted to go as far as he can in.”

Drafted in the sixth round (161st overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in 2016, it was a dream come true to be drafted by his childhood team.

“We were sitting at breakfast up in the mountains, and I could tell he was watching on his phone the draft tracker,” Andrew said. “Nate loves breakfast, and he could eat more breakfast than anybody you’ve ever met. All of a sudden, he put his fork down and said, ‘I just got drafted by the Avalanche.’ So, that was fun.”

After getting drafted, Clurman went on to play for three different teams at the junior level in the USHL from 2016 to 2018. Then, Clurman went on to play three seasons in the NCAA for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish before officially turning pro in 2021.

“[Colorado] was where I learned how to develop to the pro game,” Clurman said. “It’s a lot different between the ECHL and AHL, seeing a lot of different players and learning a lot from a couple of different coaches. I think it helps everyone to be in a developmental league. There’s a reason why so many guys come from there, and I learned a ton in my three to four years there.”

Claire and Andrew have tried to see as many of Nate’s games in person as they possibly can. When he was in Colorado, it was a lot easier for them to go see him play.

With flight delays and poor weather conditions affecting an already tight window, they were unable to see Nate before the game. However, following the end of the game, both Claire and Andrew made sure to go give their son the “biggest hug in the world” to show how proud they are of him.

“It’s just a culmination of a lot of hard work, and I think about all the people that helped me get to this point,” said Clurman on the emotions after his debut. “I just feel super blessed and honored to be in this situation.”

