Nate Clurman Honored and Grateful to Play First NHL Game 

While the Clurman family always enjoyed playing a bunch of different sports together, it was hockey that stuck with Nate. For Andrew, he loved coaching his son and helping him become the player that he is today.

“For whatever reason, I started coaching him at a young age in hockey,” said Andrew. “He just sort of zeroed in on it, and it became his No. 1 passion. He’s a great skier, lacrosse player, and golfer, but this is the one thing that he identified as the thing he wanted to go as far as he can in.”

Drafted in the sixth round (161st overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in 2016, it was a dream come true to be drafted by his childhood team.

“We were sitting at breakfast up in the mountains, and I could tell he was watching on his phone the draft tracker,” Andrew said. “Nate loves breakfast, and he could eat more breakfast than anybody you’ve ever met. All of a sudden, he put his fork down and said, ‘I just got drafted by the Avalanche.’ So, that was fun.”

After getting drafted, Clurman went on to play for three different teams at the junior level in the USHL from 2016 to 2018. Then, Clurman went on to play three seasons in the NCAA for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish before officially turning pro in 2021.

“[Colorado] was where I learned how to develop to the pro game,” Clurman said. “It’s a lot different between the ECHL and AHL, seeing a lot of different players and learning a lot from a couple of different coaches. I think it helps everyone to be in a developmental league. There’s a reason why so many guys come from there, and I learned a ton in my three to four years there.”

Claire and Andrew have tried to see as many of Nate’s games in person as they possibly can. When he was in Colorado, it was a lot easier for them to go see him play.

With flight delays and poor weather conditions affecting an already tight window, they were unable to see Nate before the game. However, following the end of the game, both Claire and Andrew made sure to go give their son the “biggest hug in the world” to show how proud they are of him.

“It’s just a culmination of a lot of hard work, and I think about all the people that helped me get to this point,” said Clurman on the emotions after his debut. “I just feel super blessed and honored to be in this situation.”