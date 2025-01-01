Compher breaks tie in 3rd, Red Wings defeat Penguins

The win was the 600th of McLellan’s NHL career, but he was happier about the two this week.

“Tonight was more about this group than about me,” he said. “There are so many excited guys in there right now -- the whole mood is different than when we started. That means a lot more than 600.”

Drew O'Connor scored both goals for Pittsburgh (17-17-5) -- his first two-goal game since getting the second and third goals of his NHL career in a 7-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 23, 2021.

“I told him before the game that his last game was the best he had played in months,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “I said if he continued to play like that, he was going to score, so I was happy that he was able to break through.”

Nedeljkovic made 21 saves against his former team.

“I thought it was a pretty good game,” he said. “We might have been a little slow to start, but it went back and forth. [Lyon] made some good saves at the other end to keep us just far enough away.”

Berggren gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 7:52 of the first period, taking a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko and beating Nedeljkovic on a breakaway.

“I forgot to change, so I was a little bit late,” Berggren said. “[Tarasenko] saw me coming there and made a really good pass, but I was lucky to score.”