From Seventh Round to NHL Spotlight: Puustinen Shining Bright for Penguins

Valtteri-Puustinen-first-NHL-goal
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Last week, Valtteri Puustinen’s teammates talked about when his first NHL goal might come, with Sidney Crosby saying the young winger would break through soon enough.

“He sees the ice well, he knows the spots to go to, he's got a good shot – so yeah, I think it’s just a matter of time,” the captain said. “I think we’re all excited for it,” Jake Guentzel added.

That time came on Wednesday night on Long Island, when the 24-year-old teed up a shot after Kris Letang fed him a pass from the opposite blue line.

“One-timing a puck on a pass like that across the ice is not an easy thing to do, and he labeled that one,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. “I just think that that's an indication of what he's capable of. We're excited for him. That's one he'll never forget, and we're hoping it's one of many here moving forward.”

Sullivan mentioned the look on Puustinen’s face when that puck tickled the twine, as his enthusiasm was apparent. “Really good feeling,” Puustinen grinned after the game. “I have so many dreams, and this is one.”

PIT@NYI: Puustinen scores goal against Semyon Varlamov

Puustinen had gotten recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League a few days before Kyle Dubas held a general media availability. That afternoon, Pittsburgh’s President of Hockey Operations and GM said they wanted players who were finally getting the opportunity they’ve always wanted due to injuries and performance to run right through the door, take it and go.

Puustinen has done just that, with the Finnish forward becoming a breakout star in this current stint with Pittsburgh.

“It's great to see him have almost instant success,” Reilly Smith said. “It's tough to do in this league, especially when you're kind of just jumping into a lot of different schemes as well as different players. So, he's done a great job. He does have more confidence every game on the puck, and I think that's very noticeable.”

The Penguins drafted Puustinen in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft, with Patrik Allvin – then Pittsburgh’s director of amateur scouting, now Vancouver’s GM – saying they liked his performance at that year’s World Junior Championship and during his team’s championship run in the Finnish League (SM-liiga), calling him a late bloomer.

Puustinen spent two more years in his home country before coming to North America for the 2021-22 season, playing 73 games with WBS and making his NHL debut on March 11 against Vegas, picking up his first career point, an assist.

Puustinen didn’t see any action with Pittsburgh last year while continuing to develop in the AHL, but remained patient – finally getting another chance on Dec. 8 under this new management group.

Right away, the Penguins put Puustinen in the top-six, slotting him in on a line with Smith and Evgeni Malkin. They also put him on the top power-play unit, hoping Puustinen could add a spark to a group that had been struggling for a full calendar month. He wasn’t daunted whatsoever and completely embraced the situation, calling it “awesome” and “a really, really good chance for me.”

“Puusty’s a guy that has a high hockey IQ,” Sullivan said. “He can think the game on a high level very much like some of the guys that he's playing with here. That's one of the reasons why we had him on our first power play, for example. So, we really like his game. He's a good offensive player, he sees the ice pretty well, and he can score.”

Puustinen has certainly been producing, as he now has seven points (1G-6A) in his first nine career games, which includes two multi-point outings. Only six players in Penguins history have recorded more points in their first nine career games, and only three players – Malkin, Crosby and Mario Lemieux – have registered more multi-point games.

Dubas said what has separated Puustinen from others who come in and get a similar chance is that he hasn’t been afraid to make plays or hold onto the puck. “Valtteri has that confidence in himself, and it’s been very fun to see him play the way that he has,” Dubas said.

Dubas also likes that when Puustinen’s performances weren’t as strong in Montreal and Toronto, which happens with young players in this league, he responded by raising his level against Minnesota – picking up two primary helpers on beautiful setups in a 4-3 overtime win.

“Points to the job I think that (director of player development) Tom Kostopoulos and our development staff have done, and (WBS head coach J.D. Forrest) and the staff in Wilkes-Barre have done, to make sure that he's ready to come up and roll,” Dubas said.

Puustinen speaks to the media

What’s exciting is that Puustinen is feeling better and more comfortable every day, especially as he continues to learn the language. "All the guys here know my English is not the best, but guys don't care. They talk to me, and it's funny if I don't talk in perfect English,” he said.

Sullivan called him an eager and enthusiastic learner, and Dubas said Puustinen is one of the more likable players around, as he's always smiling and happy, with Smith calling Valtteri “great for the team.”

“He's going to get better with every game, he's going to get better with each experience that he goes through,” Sullivan said. “He's a smart player, he has aptitude for the game. You can see it in the decisions he makes with the puck. He’s a really smart player, but his enthusiasm to learn, I think, is what really excites us about it. Because of that, I think he's going to get better quickly. …  His energy and, quite frankly, just his overall performance has been really good for us.”

News Feed

Hell of a Win for Penguins in Night Filled with Milestones

"Hell of a Win" for Penguins in Night Filled with Milestones
Lemieux Donates Rediscovered Youth Jersey to UPMC66

Lemieux Donates Rediscovered Youth Jersey to UPMC66
Game Preview: Penguins at Islanders (12.27.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Islanders (12.27.23)
Sidney Crosby's Thoughtful Gestures Define Leadership

Baking Banana Bread and Beyond: Sidney Crosby's Thoughtful Gestures Define Leadership
Bergies Forever

Bergies Forever: Surprise from Favorite Goalie “Best Wedding Gift Ever” For Penguins Fans
Penguins Prospects Brayden Yager, Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas Selected for 2024 World Junior Championship

Penguins Prospects Brayden Yager, Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas Selected for 2024 World Junior Championship
Penguins Senators Recap

Penguins Battle Back for a Point in Ottawa: "We Just Turned It Up To Another Level"
Game Preview: Penguins at Senators (12.23.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Senators (12.23.23)
Penguins Get on the Winning Side Against Carolina

Penguins Get on the Winning Side Against Carolina
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Hurricanes (12.21.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Hurricanes (12.21.23)
Penguins Brighten Spirits at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Penguins Brighten Spirits at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Power Play Comes Up Clutch in Win Over Minnesota

Power Play Comes Up Clutch in Win Over Minnesota
Penguins’ Annual 'Night of Assists' Gala Presented by Highmark Set for January 24

Penguins’ Annual 'Night of Assists' Gala Presented by Highmark Set for January 24
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Wild (12.18.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Wild (12.18.23)
Behind the Scenes of the 2023 Penguins Dads Trip

Behind the Scenes of the 2023 Penguins Dads Trip
Penguins Practice Update December 17

Acciari, Rakell Practice; Penguins Experiment with D-Pairs
“That’s My Dad”: Harkins’ Father Landed ‘Miracle’ Role

“That’s My Dad”: Harkins’ Father Landed ‘Miracle’ Role
Penguins Don’t Have Pushback in Toronto

Penguins Don’t Have Pushback in Toronto