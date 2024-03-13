Dubas Goes In-Depth on Decisions Surrounding the Penguins

JG: In regards to the Jake Guentzel trade, was there a game, a moment, that kind of made you sway in that direction?

KD: I think in coming into the job, I knew there would be decisions over the course of time that would be very difficult and at times unpopular. I think that's the business that we've chosen, is that you have to do those things – otherwise, you just continue to go down a path and then it's longer to get back to where you need to be going. This season, the intention was, from coming in in the beginning of June, to try to give the team a jump start and see whether we could get it back on track and into a playoff spot and into contention after last season. Knowing that you have to always keep an open mind about where a season is going; how's the team playing; how are special teams performing; goaltending; health; etcetera. And I think because of what the group has accomplished and the character of the group, they had earned as long a runway as possible to see if we could get the season going. That was communicated to them a number of times, either to the whole group or to smaller portions of leadership. I think once we got through the western Canadian trip, especially with the way that it ended, unfortunately, it was clear to me that we had to move ahead… we'd kind of been going down both tracks in our conversations with teams, and it was pretty clear to me at that point – the way that we had performed, plus where we sat – that we needed to try to take this opportunity to stock up and then attack the next two months a different way. I sort of push back on the notion that it was, whatever people might say, raising the white flag or what have you. If that were the case, we would have focused exclusively on futures, draft picks, and only draft picks. Instead, our focus was, can we bring in a good roster player, and can we stock up our prospect pool. So, it was finding the trade that was the best combination of both of those, and that's what we did with Carolina.

JG: That decision mindset-wise to pivot – you came from Toronto, where you guys were Cup contenders the last couple of years trying to push your way through the playoffs; broke through last year to get out of the first round. You come here, you mentioned the pedigree and the success this group has had – how hard mentally is that… I don't want to say that you don't want to contend for a Cup or don't want to put yourself in a position… but to kind of take that step and realize okay, we're gonna trade a pretty significant player that maybe lessens our chances right now of going for a Stanley Cup?

KD: I had to more rely on my first two years in Toronto – so, ‘14-15 and ’15-16, where as an assistant general manager, we were sellers. The team there didn't have the success or the pedigree of the group here, but I'm still trying to learn the lessons from that and how it helped the team sort of transform into a group that, every year, is in the top-10, top-five in the league in the regular season – and then give yourselves the best chance, in my previous job, (that) was against the Boston's, Tampa's, and Florida's. I think in my role, there's going to be a lot of times where in the short run or in the immediate term, you have to do things that people will question; that people will think are unpopular; and that people will not agree with – both internally and externally. But the goal, the job, has to be all the time about winning in the long run, and giving ourselves as many chances as possible to be in contention over the long run. In the end with this, we felt as a management group, unanimously, it was the right track to go down.

JG: I did want to ask about the process of moving Jake, because you talked in the last segment about the idea of kind of wrapping your head around a move like that – but then I’m sure lots of teams were interested in his services, and you kind of had to narrow it down to the best situation for the Penguins.

KD: It was try to find the return that brought us the best that could help our roster the most, but also not sacrificing what was what was going to be the long-term return of the group. So, you have Bunting on the team now. He's not a replacement for Jake. You can look historically, and that's the one thing that I think you want to avoid. Is he going to come in and has he gotten a good opportunity off the off the hop? Sure. He's played fine, and he needs to continue to take those steps and take advantage of that opportunity. We need to develop the three players we got in the trade, and we need to make good on the draft picks. So, there were three parts of the trade. The prospect part has three different prospects coming, and we'd obviously done a lot of work on them. Ponomarev is probably the closest. Koivunen certainly has the most high-end talent. Lucius is right there as well. Lucius is younger, and has had another great year at Wisconsin. So, getting those three pieces to the package back was important, and it wasn't something that a lot of the other teams could truly offer. At least, not with a player the quality of Bunting, and the number and quality of prospects. That's why Carolina was, despite being a division rival, the best fit for us.

JG: What was the process like with Jake? I know there was a report out there from ESPN that you actually drove to his house and let him know you were going to move him – can you kind of take us through everything that went on with that?

KD: In the summer of 2019 when I was in Toronto, we had moved ahead with moving Nazem Kadri to Colorado. It was on July 1, and there's a million things going on that day. I called Nas and told him, and afterward, I think he just wished there was more of a personal (aspect) after being with the team for so long. It had its ups and downs. But he was an elite competitor, great player, born and bred Maple Leaf. I always said, on July 1, it's not always doable to get up and leave, nor around the trade deadline. But I always said to myself, if we got in that situation again and it was available, I would want to do it in person. So, once we'd had the trade completed and agreed to, I called Jake to make sure he wasn’t already on his way down to the game, we were playing Washington that night. I said, just stay there, and just got in the car and drove to his house to tell him in person. I haven't been here with Jake that long, but I just feel that a player who's done so much for the organization, the community – if you can deliver it in person face to face, it's never easy, but I think it's deserved.