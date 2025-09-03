 Black and Gold Premier FAQ - Access

Is a membership required to dine in PPG Paints Arena’s premium clubs?

Yes. Both the Lexus Club and Casamigos Club are members-only.

Lexus Club access is included with a hockey ticket purchase in Suites, Loge, BetRivers Lounge, F.N.B. Club, Captain Morgan Club, Sections 116-119 Edge Seating, Glass Seats, or FedEx Level Tier 1 or 2. Simply show your ticket to enter. ‘Lexus Club’ or ‘Premium Club Access’ will appear on your ticket.

is included with a hockey ticket purchase in Suites, Loge, BetRivers Lounge, F.N.B. Club, Captain Morgan Club, Sections 116-119 Edge Seating, Glass Seats, or FedEx Level Tier 1 or 2. Simply show your ticket to enter. ‘Lexus Club’ or ‘Premium Club Access’ will appear on your ticket. Casamigos Club access is included with a hockey ticket purchase in Section 109.

Season ticket holders can upgrade individual game tickets within their plan to either club through the Ticket Trade program, or purchase tickets in these areas using their Friends & Family discount. Both opportunities can be accessed via My Penguins Account.

Can Black and Gold Premier members purchase a Lexus Club membership?

Yes. A limited number of Lexus Club memberships are available each season for non-premium season ticket holder accounts.

2025.26 initiation (one-time) fee: $600

$600 2025.26 full season membership: $600

$600 2025.26 half season membership: $400

How do I make a pregame Lexus Club reservation?

Members of the Lexus Club, or guests with premium seating that includes Lexus Club access, can make reservations online or by phone at 412.553.8528. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

How do I purchase a season-long parking pass?

While season-long parking passes are not available for purchase, reserved surface lot parking is included with four full season club seats. Need parking for a single game? You can grab passes for all PPG Paints Arena events through ParkWhiz.

What is the Black and Gold Premier Marketplace?

The Marketplace is an exclusive opportunity for Black and Gold Premier members to secure items from each season’s theme and community nights. The 2025.26 lineup includes hockey shirts, quarter zips, hats, and more.

What is Black and Gold Premier+?

Black and Gold Premier+ is an exclusive loyalty platform for full season members. Earn points through daily check-ins, game day quizzes, watching videos, and more,* then redeem them for rewards like autographed items, Penguins merchandise, and event tickets.