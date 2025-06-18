Tkachuk played through torn adductor muscle, sports hernia injury for Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk’s appreciation for winning the Stanley Cup for the second time with the Florida Panthers might have been even greater than when he did it the first time last season.

That’s because the Panthers forward wasn’t sure he would be able to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after he was injured while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

Following the Panthers' 5-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, Tkachuk revealed he sustained a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia injury on the same side. He added that the adductor muscle was torn from the bone.

“I wouldn’t be here without the trainers and the doctors and those people, and that’s what makes this Cup more special for me is how hard it was just to be out there and to get to the point of playing," Tkachuk said. "I owe those guys. This Cup is because of them for me, and I’m so lucky.”