Stanley Cup Champions

The first winner of the Stanley Cup was the Montreal Amateur Athletic Association (AAA), champions of the Amateur Hockey Association of Canada for 1893.

Ironically, Lord Stanley never witnessed a championship game nor attended a presentation of his trophy, having returned to his native England during the 1893 season. Nevertheless, the quest for the trophy he donated has become one of the world's most prestigious sporting competitions.

Beginning with the 1926-27 season, the Stanley Cup has been awarded to the NHL's playoff champion.