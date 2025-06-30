Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Aaron Ekblad on Eight-Year Contract Extension

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Aaron Ekblad on an eight-year contract extension through the 2032-33 season.

“Aaron is a pillar of our defense who has consistently excelled at both ends of the ice as one of the best defensemen in the NHL over the past decade,” said Zito. “From a Calder-winning rookie campaign to two Stanley Cup Championships, Aaron’s consummate leadership on and off the ice has been integral to our team's success. After cementing his place in Panthers history, we are thrilled that he will continue his career in South Florida.”

Ekblad, 29, appeared in 56 regular season games with Florida in 2024-25 leading Florida’s defensemen with 30 assists and 33 points (3-30-33). He averaged 23:31 time on ice per game which led Florida blueliners (min. 25 games played) while dishing out 90 hits, third among the Panthers defense corps.

In the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Ekblad led Florida blueliners with a career-high 13 points (4-9-13) skating in 19 games, with his four goals and nine assists also tied for the most by a Cats blueliner to help Florida capture its second consecutive Stanley Cup. His five points (1-4-5) in the second round against Toronto led all Cats blueliners in the series. He averaged 24:00 per game in the postseason, the second most on Florida behind only Seth Jones (25:30) while contributing 62 hits and 27 blocked shots.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound native of Windsor, Ontario has skated in 732 regular season games with the Panthers, the second-most games played in club history, compiling 118 goals, 262 assists and 380 points. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, goals, assists, points, power-play goals (41), shorthanded goals (2), overtime goals (7), game-winning goals (26) and shots on goal (1,794) among defensemen. He also leads that group in blocked shots (793) and takeaways (319).

Selected to the NHL All-Star Game two times (2014-15, 2015-16), Ekblad earned gold medals representing Canada at the 2012 U17 World Hockey Challenge, the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and the 2015 IIHF World Championship.

Originally selected by Florida with the first overall selection in the 2014 NHL Draft after winning the 2013-14 OHL Max Kaminsky Trophy for League’s most Outstanding Defenseman with the Barrie Colts, Ekblad led all rookie defensemen in goals (12), power-play goals (6), power-play points (13) and shots (170), while ranking second in assists (27) and points (39) en route to winning the Calder Trophy in his debut season in 2014-15. He was also the first defensemen to be grated exceptional status Hockey Canada to enter the Canadian Hockey League as a 15-year-old.

