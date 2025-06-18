Reinhart scores 4, Panthers top Oilers in Game 6 to repeat as Stanley Cup champions

Sam Reinhart scored four goals, Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves, and the Panthers repeated as Stanley Cup champions by defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Reinhart’s four goals tied the record for most in a Stanley Cup Final game, and he became the second player in NHL history with four goals in a Stanley Cup-clinching win. He also had the first four-goal game and hat trick in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Panthers history.

Carter Verhaeghe had three assists, Aleksander Barkov had two assists, and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for Florida, which became the NHL’s first repeat champion since the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and the first team to defeat the same opponent in the Cup Final in consecutive seasons since the Montreal Canadiens against the Boston Bruins in 1977 and 1978.

Florida outlasted Edmonton in seven games in the Cup Final last season, recovering to win 2-1 in Game 7 at home after letting a 3-0 series lead slip away.

The Panthers avoided another Game 7 with a strong defensive effort against Connor McDavid and the Oilers’ high-powered offense. Vasily Podkolzin scored Edmonton’s lone goal, and Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

Sam Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs. The forward led the NHL with 15 goals in 23 postseason games.

Reinhart gave Florida a 1-0 lead by scoring off a great individual effort 4:36 into the first period. After intercepting a pass outside the Edmonton blue line, Reinhart chipped the puck past defenseman Mattias Ekholm in the left circle and cut to the slot before unleashing a shot while falling that went in past Skinner’s glove.

It was Reinhart’s fourth consecutive game with a goal and the fifth game in a row in which the Panthers scored first.

Tkachuk made it 2-0 with 47 seconds remaining in the first. The Panthers counterattacked after a Evan Bouchard turnover at the offensive blue line, and Eetu Luostarinen pulled up at the top of the right circle before feeding the trailing Tkachuk, who let go a wrist shot from the high slot that went through Anton Lundell’s screen in front and beat Skinner to the glove side.

Florida headed to the locker room for the first intermission leading 2-0 or 3-0 for the fourth consecutive game.

Bobrovsky made 10 saves in the first period and 10 more in the second. His best in the first was a right pad stop on Bouchard’s slap shot from the high slot at 10:12. In the second, he hugged the left post to stop a quick shot from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the left side at 9:26 to keep Florida ahead 2-0.

The Panthers increased their lead to 3-0 on Reinhart’s second of the game at 17:31 of the second. After Skinner left a rebound in the left circle on Verhaeghe’s initial shot, Aleksander Barkov’s centering pass deflected in off Reinhart’s skate.

Reinhart made it 4-0 with an empty-net goal at 13:26 of the third period and scored another into an empty net for a 5-0 lead at 14:55.

Podkolzin broke up Bobrovsky’s shutout bid, making it 5-1 at 15:18.