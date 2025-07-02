Panthers prospects enjoy trip to Marlins game during D-Camp

MIAMI – Play ball!

Taking some time out of a busy week on the ice at development camp, Florida Panthers prospects swapped their hockey equipment for baseball gloves and took to the diamond at LoanDepot Park ahead of Tuesday’s tilt between the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins.

Not just there to observe, the entire group of 31 prospects manned the field as players from the Marlins sent balls their way during batting practice to prepare for the game.

Natural athletes, the prospects weren’t afraid of flashing the leather on deep fly balls.

“It’s pretty sick,” said forward Shamar Moses, who’s enjoying his first camp with the Panthers after being selected in the fifth round (129th overall) of this year’s draft. “No fly balls my way, but I got up there closer to the infield and tried to get some ground balls.”