Panthers prospects enjoy trip to Marlins game during D-Camp

marlins-dev-16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

MIAMI – Play ball!

Taking some time out of a busy week on the ice at development camp, Florida Panthers prospects swapped their hockey equipment for baseball gloves and took to the diamond at LoanDepot Park ahead of Tuesday’s tilt between the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins.

Not just there to observe, the entire group of 31 prospects manned the field as players from the Marlins sent balls their way during batting practice to prepare for the game.

Natural athletes, the prospects weren’t afraid of flashing the leather on deep fly balls.

“It’s pretty sick,” said forward Shamar Moses, who’s enjoying his first camp with the Panthers after being selected in the fifth round (129th overall) of this year’s draft. “No fly balls my way, but I got up there closer to the infield and tried to get some ground balls.”

Likely a new experience for most, being in South Florida is also a first for some prospects.

“It’s nice to be here,” said Swedish forward Arvid Drott, a sixth-round pick (192nd overall) in this year’s draft. “It’s a warm place, different from Sweden, so a crazy experience for me.”

With the Panthers bringing their signature brand of vibes and energy to LoanDepot Park, the Marlins went on to take down the Twins in Panthers’ fashion, winning a tight 2-0 game.

Getting to spend plenty of time together on and off the ice, with more fun activities planned, the group has already found some chemistry in a short period of time.

“It’s good to get all the guys together,” Moses said. “Everyone’s getting super close just being around each other, the rink, and doing special events. It’s been a great time.”

The Panthers will close out development camp on Thursday with a scrimmage at Baptist Health IcePlex from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All sessions are free and open to the public.

