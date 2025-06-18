Panthers' Stanley Cup handoff goes from Barkov to Schmidt

Defenseman was in 1st season with Florida; Jones, Nosek, Vanecek next to lift trophy

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Nate Schmidt was the first Florida Panthers player to receive the Stanley Cup from captain Aleksander Barkov after they defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

It’s the second straight Stanley Cup win for the Panthers, who defeated the Oilers in seven games last year. Last season, goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was handed the Cup first by Barkov.

After NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman handed the Cup to Barkov, the Panthers captain brought it to the team for everybody to get a touch before handing it off to Schmidt, a defenseman in his 12th NHL season, but first with the Panthers.

Schmidt had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff games after finishing the regular season with 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 80 games.

After Schmidt, the handoff list went as follows: Seth Jones, Tomas Nosek, Vitek Vanecek, A.J. Greer, Jesper Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier, Sergei Bobrovsky, Brad Marchand, Dmitry Kulikov, Aaron Ekblad, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk, Gustav Forsling, Carter Verhaeghe, Evan Rodrigues, Niko Mikkola, Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell, Jonah Gadjovich, Nico Sturm.

