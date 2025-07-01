Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk on a Two-Year, Entry Level Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk on a two-year, entry level contract commencing in the 2025-26 season.

Gerasimyuk, 21, appeared in 24 contests with the Supreme Hockey League (VHL) Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk in 2024-25, registering a .933 save percentage, a 1.75 goals against average and three shutouts. He also netminded in eight games with SKA-Neva St. Petersburg (VHL) in 2024-25, posting a 5-1-1 record, a .924 save percentage and a 2.52 goals against average.

The 6-foot-2, 179-pound native of St. Petersburg, Russia owns a 14-14-9 record in net over four seasons in the VHL with SKA-Neva St. Petersburg (2020-21, 2022-23 to 2024-25) and Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk (2024-25). Gerasimyuk led all VHL goaltenders with a 1.61 goals against average and a .949 save percentage in the 2024 playoffs. He also competed in 94 games with SKA-Varyagi St. Petersburg (2019-20 to 2021-22) and SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (2020-21 to 2023-24) in the MHL, Russia’s junior hockey league. He won the 2022 MHL championship with SKA-1946 St. Petersburg. In 2023-24, Gerasimyuk’s league-leading .953 save percentage led SKA-1946 St. Petersburg to his second MHL championship.

On the international stage, Gerasimyuk earned a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship with Russia.

Gerasimyuk was originally selected by Florida in the fifth round (152nd overall) at the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).