Reinhart among top performers for Panthers in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Who played well in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final? Sometimes it’s easy to tell, sometimes it isn’t. NHL.com graded the players in a 5-1 win by the Florida Panthers against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday to repeat as Cup champions. Here are the players that stood out the most.

Honor roll

Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers): What a time to get four goals, right? Reinhart scored on an early Oilers turnover, had an Aleksander Barkov shot hit him in the skate for his second goal, scored an empty-net goal at 13:26 of the third period and another empty-netter at 14:55. Reinhart had three goals in five games entering Game 6. Quite the performance.

Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers): The forward gave the Panthers something to cheer about late in the first period, when he was the ultimate beneficiary of an Oilers neutral-zone turnover. Tkachuk scored his eighth of the postseason with 47 seconds remaining in the first to give Florida a 2-0 lead.

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida Panthers): The goalie was denied a shutout in the clinching game, but no matter. He was strong in saving 28 of 29 shots, with Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin getting one by him at 15:18 of the third period. Bobrovsky played his part in helping the Panthers win their second consecutive championship.

Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers): The captain had an assist on two of Reinhart’s goals. Barkov was equally good on the other side of the puck, helping to shut the Oilers down.

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers): The captain was doing what he could to get the Oilers back into it. He skated in on a 2-on-1 at 2:56 of the second period and attempted to feed a driving Corey Perry at the right side of the net. However, Perry pushed the puck wide. McDavid finished with two shots on goal.