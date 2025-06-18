Stanley Cup Final live blog, Oilers at Panthers Game 6

7:40 p.m.

The Cup is in the house.

That’s right, for the second year in a row the Panthers can win the Stanley Cup on home ice. They did it in Game 7 last year. This is Game 6 tonight, and if they don’t get it done, everyone goes back across North America for Game 7 on Friday.

Clearly, the Panthers want to get it done, and though they have won seven straight series, they have struggled a bit closing out teams on the first try. Just remember last season, when they had a 3-0 lead on Edmonton only to lose three in a row. Over the last two playoff runs, they are 2-5 in the first chance to win a series. This season, they are 0-2 at home in those situations, getting shut out each time.

So keep an eye on that.

Also, keep an eye on Stuart Skinner in the Oilers goal. He was pulled in Game 4, benched for Game 5 and now he’s back in goal with the season on the line.

I’m sure the fans here will be riding him all night with “Skinner, Skinner” chants.

Right now, the fans are still outside in the heat and humidity getting their last few minutes of tailgating in before heading into the air conditioning for what they hope is a championship party.

When they get in a pretty cool rally towel awaits them. Each set has a towel with the first three Panthers’ playoff opponents crossed off and Edmonton without a line across it.

The warmups are about to start, so while that is going on, here is some required pregame reading for all of you from the NHL.com crew.

Here is the full game preview from Tom Gulitti.

Here is Derek Van Diest’s story on Stuart Skinner back in goal.

Amalie Benjamin wrote about Matthew Tkachuk and how he's feeling healthy at the right time of the season.

As for Connor McDavid and the pressure to win the Cup for Edmonton, Nick Cotsonika says he can’t do it alone.

And here’s more on the Panthers trying to close it out tonight.