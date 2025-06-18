Stanley Cup Final live blog, Oilers at Panthers Game 6

7:50 p.m. ET
Did Connor McDavid pull a Mark Messier?
During the pregame show on TNT he was asked by Darren Pang "Why are we going back to Edmonton?" And McDavid responded, "Because we're going to win."
Ok, that's not exactly a guarantee, and there is still some speculation over whether Mark Messier actually guaranteed the win for the Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Devils in 1994.
If you see Shawn Roarke in person, ask him, he would love to tell you about it.
Anyway, if McDavid is right, we all go back to Edmonton. If he's wrong, the Panthers win the Cup at home for the second straight season.
If you watched the warmup, you saw that NBA great Charles Barkley was between the benches for TNT. I had a feeling he was going to be here because when we got off the media bus I saw a woman outside the arena holding a credential with his name on it.
The arena bowl was a little more crowded for warmups than usual. This is the last home game of the season for the Panthers no matter what happens.
They just showed a guy in the crowd wearing a sombrero that had a rat wearing a mini-sombrero on top.
Speaking of ex athletes, if you believe in curses or jinxes or things like that, the Panthers have made sure the curse of the Dolphins cannot continue tonight.
The last seven times a Dolphins player has been the pregame drum-banger the Panthers have lost. So tonight, former Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo has the honors.
There is no word if Taylor Swift is coming back for Game 6. She was here for Game 4 and the Panthers lost, so maybe she is banned from coming too (kidding Swifties).
The other big celebrity up in the press box is Geroge Richards, who covers the Panthers for NHL.com. He is like the mayor up here with everyone stopping by to say hello. There was a mini emergency up here with his coffee bar and he wasn't around to solve it, but the problem has been taken care of.
Out in the parking lot, I saw the confetti truck, so clearly they are ready to party here if the Panthers can win the Cup.
If not, we all go back to Edmonton for Game 7 on Friday night, like Connor said.