Florida Panthers Announce Roster and Schedule for 2025 Development Camp

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today their roster and schedule for the 2025 Development Camp which will take place Monday, June 30 through Thursday, July 3 at the Baptist Health IcePlexin Fort Lauderdale, Fla. All on-ice sessions, including Thursday’s scrimmage, are free and open to the public.

Click HERE to download the camp roster.

The 31-prospect roster includes Panthers selections from the club’s past NHL Drafts as well as additional invitees. Five of Florida’s six 2025 NHL Draft selections will be in attendance.

CAMP PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Monday, June 30:

GROUP A 2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

GROUP B 4:20 p.m. – 5:20 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1:

GROUP B 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

GROUP A 11:05 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2:

GROUP A 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

GROUP B 11:05 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 3:

GROUP A VS. GROUP B SCRIMMAGE 11:00 a.m.

