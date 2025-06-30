Q&A: Ludvig Jansson talks SHL championship, Gustav Forsling & more!

jansson-16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers don’t just have champions at the NHL level these days.

Inking a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers in May, defenseman Ludvig Jansson is arriving to this week’s development camp with some hardware in his hands.

This past season, he helped Luleå HF capture the championship in Sweden’s SHL.

“Ludvig is an agile and talented defenseman that proved himself in Sweden’s top league this season, helping Lulea HF to a championship,” Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito said after Jansson signed his entry-level deal. “We are excited for him to continue to develop within our organization.”

A fourth-round pick (125th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Panthers, Jansson appeared in 100 career SHL games over the past two seasons.

During his championship run, the mobile D-man dished out two assists in 17 games.

Recently, I had the chance to catch up with Jansson to discuss his SHL championship, Gustav Forsling and more.

For more information on this week’s development camp, click HERE.

DARRAGH: How was the experience of winning a SHL championship?

JANSSON: It was something special for sure. Everyone around and that supports Luleå has really been waiting for this moment for like a lifetime it feels like. It was a really good and surreal feeling to win it.

DARRAGH: Soon after you signed with the Florida Panthers. What excites you about this organization?

JANSSON: Everything. It’s such a dream come true. Being the reigning champions and they’re doing so good now, without jinxing it. Seeing a couple of Swedes coming out of there too, I’ve been following them from back home here, it’s just so special. I’ve been working for this moment my whole life and being here now, it’s special.

DARRAGH: One of those Swedes is defenseman Gustav Forsling. From watching him, what stands out in his game?

JANSSON: He’s just so good. He’s so good in every part of the ice and off the ice. Hearing about the stuff he does when he’s not on the ice, I feel like I’m that kind of player and athlete too. It’s just so cool seeing him do that and definitely something I’m trying to follow in my training and doing what he’s doing on a daily basis.

DARRAGH: Were there any players you grew up watching play that you wanted to imitate?

JANSSON: I’ve been watching a lot of players, both forwards and D. When I was younger, I liked fast offensive hockey, but now I’m kind of watching a lot of the two-way defensemen a bit more like Forsling and (Aaron) Ekblad, those kinds of guys. (Aleksander) Barkov is also such an unbelievable player, pretty much everyone on the Florida Panthers that I grew up watching, so it’s cool.

DARRAGH: You got to attend the Panthers development camp last summer. What were some of the takeaways you had ahead of this season?

JANSSON: Hockey is kind of different over there, so it’s just a learning process. It was so cool coming over and seeing how different the hockey really is. It’s the small details, but it makes a big difference during the game and on the ice. You see everything, like how the best players in the world are really taking care of themselves and everything apart from the ice, what they do behind the scenes and what it takes.

DARRAGH: What are some of the things learned from playing in the SHL that can transfer to North American pro game?

JANSSON: Being around pro players that have been playing in the NHL and SHL for many years on a daily basis, just trying to have open ears, taking in all the things they were saying, what they do and how hard they work on and off the ice – from nutrition and all that stuff. It’s been two long years for me, not playing that much in the beginning without any expectations, but with a lot of pressure going into this playoff that I had. I just tried to suck it all in, add everything together, and hopefully come over feeling really prepared.

DARRAGH: What’s your biggest focus/mindset this summer?

JANSSON: Just like all the young players say, trying to get bigger and stronger and work on every aspect of my game on and off the ice. The main focus is probably getting some weight and just being stronger overall.

DARRAGH: Any big summer plans outside of hockey?

JANSSON: Not much. I’m really excited about coming over for dev camp and just working hard and hopefully coming over prepared. I’m super excited and motivated, so it’s going to be a fun summer.

DARRAGH: When you’re not on the ice, what are some of your favorite things to do?

JANSSON: Play a lot of golf. Probably some golf this summer, hopefully the weather will let me. Also just being around family and friends.

