Panthers prospects close out D-Camp with ‘high pace’ scrimmage

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Florida Panthers capped off an exciting week of development camp with a high-energy intrasquad scrimmage at Baptist Health IcePlex on Thursday.

Splitting into Team Red and Team White, the prospects left everything on the ice during the final test of camp.

“We have great kids here this week,” Panthers Director of Player Personnel Bryan McCabe said. “[They] worked hard, [were] eager, had a lot of fun, had some good activities, so I can’t say enough about the group.”

Just like in years past, the scrimmage featured a fun twist.

The two teams played two 15-minute periods, with each period broken into three different formats: 5-on-5, 4-on-4, and some fast-paced 3-on-3 action. After each period, a shootout gave skaters an extra chance to showcase their skills.

In the end, Team Red edged out Team White 3-2.

Here’s how it all went down.

With the first period beginning with eight minutes of 5-on-5, the first prime scoring opportunity occurred three minutes in on a shot off the post from Stepan Zvyagin for Team White.

In between the pipes for Team Red, Tyler Muszelik made a key stop on a 2-on-2 rush from Shea Busch.

One of the more experienced netminders in his second year at camp, Muszelik, who just wrapped up his sophomore season at the University of New Hampshire, turned in a perfect outing with a shutout during his period in net for Red.

“High pace and good intensity,” said Muszelik when describing his experience at camp this week. “And I know a lot of the guys by now too so that makes it even better.”

Team Red got their first notch on the scoreboard in 4-on-4 play with a goal from Jeremy Wilmer, a camp invite who just wrapped up his junior season at Quinnipiac.

The final three minutes of 3-on-3 play gave the players more space, and with that, more goal opportunities.

Mads Klyvø, a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft, nearly tied it for Team White, with a save at the buzzer from Jacob Oster keeping the difference at one goal.

In the shootout, Team White couldn’t find the luck to tie things up.

Ludvig Jansson gave his team the extra point in his shootout attempt to send Team Red to the locker room up 2-0.

Another veteran to camp, Jansson, who spent last season developing with Södertälje SK in Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan, continues to build on the strong foundation he’s laid since being drafted by Florida in 2022.

Coming out of the locker room, teams Red and White met again on the ice for another 15-minute period. This time, with 5-on-5, 4-on-4, and 3-on-3 each getting even five-minute sessions.

The skaters came out quick for White with Klyvø taking a breakaway opportunity only to get stopped by Louis-Antoine Denault tending in net for Red.

Lukas Gustafsson gave life to Team White with a goal in 4-on-4 from Ryan Spinale off a feed pass to front of the net for a one-time finisher.

Gustafsson, an invitee to camp this year who just completed his junior season at Boston College, brought poise and maturity to camp after helping lead the Eagles to the Frozen Four in 2024.

At the end of regulation, it was a 2-1 lead in favor of Red, but a lively shootout remained.

With great opportunities to score during regulation, Klyvø finally lit the lamp for Team White to tie it up in the shootout.

Klyvø, a native of Denmark who looked very comfortable during his first trip to South Florida, showcased his speed and skill after a breakout season with the Malmö Redhawks junior program in Sweden.

With a quick rally, Aleksi Kivioja almost tied it with a shot past the goalie that went off the post.

Red ultimately took back the lead with a game-winning goal from Jonas Woo, leaving Red as the winners 3-2 over White.

“Ending the week with a game is pretty fun,” said Woo, an invitee to camp after a standout season with the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL. “I’m just really grateful for this opportunity.”

The intrasquad scrimmage ended in smiles and a friendly handshake line to mix Red and White across the Panther's emblem on center ice.

Players finished with stick taps to salute fans who came out to cheer on their Panthers’ prospects.

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for more stories from development camp.