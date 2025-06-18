Top moments of season for Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the second straight season with a 5-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Florida was 16-7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after going 47-31-4 to finish third in the Atlantic Division. They defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the first round, the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games in the second round and the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the Eastern Conference Final.
Unlike last season when they had a 3-0 series lead in the Cup Final against Edmonton before winning in seven games, Florida was able to clinch in their first chance this season.
Here are some of the highlights for the Panthers on the road to the Stanley Cup:
BEST MOMENT: Winning the Stanley Cup again on home ice with a 5-1 win against the Oilers in Game 6. Sam Reinhart had four goals in the clinching game and Sam Bennett was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP scoring a playoff-high 15 goals.
BEST PLAY: Center Aleksander Barkov made arguably the best play of the Eastern Conference Final to set up forward Carter Verhaeghe for the game-winning goal. Barkov got the puck in the right corner and carried it behind the net to the left corner. Hurricanes defenseman Dmitry Orlov was draped all over him, but Barkov still managed to dance free. He made an inside move on forward Eric Robinson to cut in around the left post and find space in the slot for a pass across to Verhaeghe, who was coming up from the goal line on the other side. In one motion, Verhaeghe whipped a shot high into the far corner of the net to give Florida a 4-3 lead at 12:21 of the third period. Bennett added an empty-net goal at 19:06 for the 5-3 series-clinching final.