‘I know I belong here’: Klyvo soaking in first camp with Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – How do you say “whirlwind” in Danish?

On Saturday, Mads Kongsbak Klyvo was at home in Denmark with his family celebrating after the Florida Panthers had selected him in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

On Monday, he suddenly found himself 10 minutes from the beach in South Florida.

"I got here yesterday,” Klyvo said with an exhausted smile following the opening day of development camp at Baptist Health IcePlex. “I took the plane at 10 in the morning Danish time, and then got here at 10 pm. Pretty overwhelming, but I'm really excited to be here."

That excitement was evident on the ice.

One of 31 prospects attending this week’s camp in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale, Klyvo is beginning the next phase of a journey that he hopes will someday end in the NHL.

For every prospect, a first camp is both a peek into the future and a carrot on a stick.

“It feels good to have a base,” Klyvo said. “I know I belong here now.”

After spending draft capital to build the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion juggernaut they’ve become, the Panthers waited a long time before using their first pick on Klyvo.

On paper, it’s easy to see what they liked about him.

Spending the majority of the 2024-25 campaign playing in Gothberg, Sweden for Frölunda HC in the J20 Nationell, Klyvo, who measures up at 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds, ranked seventh on the team in both goals (14) and points (29).