Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Panthers forward discusses winning Stanley Cup for 2nd straight season, summer plans

Rodrigues Blog

© Getty Images

By Evan Rodrigues / Special to NHL.com

Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues kept his own blog throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers. He checked in regularly with behind-the-scenes access.

In his seventh and final entry, Rodrigues talks about the Panthers defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 to win their second Stanley Cup in as many seasons, how the Panthers kept the pressure on throughout in the final game and those summer Cup plans.

The best thing about winning the Stanley Cup again is you get to enjoy it even more, because you know what it’s like. You’ve been through the process, you know what to expect and you just get to cherish the moments. Even with my kids now, everything is that much better. I’m just trying to take it all in.

Coach Paul Maurice always says, “We win, or we learn,” and today was a big learning point from Game 4, when we went up 3-0 in the first period and took our foot off the gas in that overtime loss to Edmonton. To a man, you should’ve heard the bench. If it looked like someone was coming off it, the whole bench was yelling, ‘Go! Go! Go!’ That’s what makes us successful and that’s what we stuck to. I just thought it was an incredible effort from start to finish. We took it TV timeout to TV timeout, and all we were focused on was win until the next TV timeout. We did a great job of that.

We had some additions at the NHL Trade Deadline, including Brad Marchand and Seth Jones, who were big and blended in great with our group. That’s because of our leadership. It’s just, everyone feels welcome. I remember coming in last year and it was the same thing. You’re able to come to the locker room and you feel like you’ve been there for years.

It’s an unbelievable group and we had unbelievable additions coming in. We needed that to give us a little bit of life, to give us that little extra bit of juice and everyone who came in did a great job. It was just a complete team effort.

The final seconds of this one when we were up 5-1 were a lot less stressful than last year when we were holding on to a 2-1 lead in Game 7. But no, you’ve got to enjoy it, right? You’ve got to look to the crowd and take it all in and it's just adding to the memories.

As far as the offseason, it’s funny. Guys are already going through talks, we were all going around and it’s like, everyone’s already thinking about their Cup Day. We know what to expect, we know what’s coming and it’s going to be a fun summer again.

Related Content

Marchand, Panthers top Oilers in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final, 1 win from repeat

Marchand comes up big again, Bennett stays hot in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final live blog, Panthers at Oilers Game 5

2025 Stanley Cup Final schedule

FLA at EDM | Recap | Gm 5

Latest News

Skinner hopes to learn from Bobrovsky’s path to another Cup championship

Reinhart scores 4, Panthers top Oilers in Game 6 to repeat as Stanley Cup champions

Panthers poised to extend Stanley Cup title run into dynasty

Reinhart 'not going to miss' Panthers' Cup parade after historic performance

Tkachuk played through torn adductor muscle, sports hernia injury for Panthers

Marchand lifts Stanley Cup again after 14 years, 2 losses in Final

Ekblad savors 2nd Stanley Cup title, faces uncertain future with Panthers

Bennett wins Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of Stanley Cup Playoffs

McDavid, Oilers 'never found a way' against Panthers in Stanley Cup Final

Panthers' Stanley Cup handoff goes from Barkov to Schmidt

O'Brien had home-ice advantage on road to NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft prospects Lee, Moe grew together in USHL

Belle taking unique journey from China to 2025 NHL Draft

South Florida teams celebrate Panthers back-to-back Stanley Cups

How Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers were built

Stanley Cup Final live blog, Oilers at Panthers Game 6

Panthers game-by-game recap on way to Stanley Cup title

Reinhart among top performers for Panthers in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final