Sawchyn looking to continue to climb after another strong WHL season

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Learning and leading.

Making his third appearance at development camp with the Florida Panthers, forward Gracyn Sawchyn is fast becoming a seasoned vet among the organization’s prospects.

“Obviously my third one (camp), getting more comfortable and better every year,” said the 2023 second-round pick (63rd overall). “Starting to know some guys a lot better, so just makes the experience a lot better when you’re comfortable and know everyone.”

Already close with many of the other players and coaching staff, this time around, Sawchyn is taking the ice with one of the closest people in his life.

His brother, Lukas.

“It’s awesome,” said Gracyn, who’s two years older than Lukas. “I don’t think it could go any better. I’m just super happy that he got to come here and experience it with me.”

Not the first time the two Sawchyn brothers have worn the same jersey, both played for the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL during the 2024-25 season.

Having an explosive season in Edmonton, the elder Sawchyn racked up WHL career-highs in goals (30), assists (48), points (78) and penalty minutes (76).

An alternate captain on the Oil Kings, the speedy forward led all skaters in points, with only 54 games played.

Sawchyn’s big numbers also come after a strong showing at last year's training camp.

“I think it helped a lot,” Sawchyn said of being at training camp with the Panthers. “Just getting myself in this organization, I think it led to a good season. I learned a lot of things in training camp to bring to Edmonton and having a letter this year with Edmonton, I think coming to camp and being around veteran guys and leaders like (Aaron) Ekblad and them, also helped with that.”

Racking up 200 points (67 goals, 133 assists) in 166 career games in the WHL, the Alberta native is now looking to make another jump in his career.

“Definitely a different mindset,” said Sawchyn, who signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Panthers in November. “If you’re going pro, you’re going to be playing against men, so some things will have to change. For the most part, just keep working hard and hopefully keep going in the right direction.”

