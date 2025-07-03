Sawchyn looking to continue to climb after another strong WHL season

FORT LAUDERDALE – Learning and leading.

Making his third appearance at development camp with the Florida Panthers, forward Gracyn Sawchyn is fast becoming a seasoned vet among the organization’s prospects.

“Obviously my third one (camp), getting more comfortable and better every year,” said the 2023 second-round pick (63rd overall). “Starting to know some guys a lot better, so just makes the experience a lot better when you’re comfortable and know everyone.”

Already close with many of the other players and coaching staff, this time around, Sawchyn is taking the ice with one of the closest people in his life.

His brother, Lukas.

“It’s awesome,” said Gracyn, who’s two years older than Lukas. “I don’t think it could go any better. I’m just super happy that he got to come here and experience it with me.”