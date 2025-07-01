Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Brad Marchand on a Six-Year Contract Extension

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Brad Marchand on a six-year contract extension.

“Instantly supplementing our lineup from the moment he arrived in South Florida, Brad has been an outstanding addition to our team,” said Zito. “He is the definition of a warrior on the ice, a critical leader for our group and a relentless competitor.”

Marchand, 37, logged four points (2-2-4) in 10 regular season games with Florida after recovering from injury before amassing 20 points (10-10-20) in 23 postseason contests to help secure his second Stanley Cup, his second-most points in one postseason run in his career. His 20 points tied Phil Esposito (20 in 1979) for the third most by an NHL player aged 37 or older.

Marchand scored two overtime goals in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: in Round 2, Game 3 vs. Toronto for Florida’s first win in that series, and then in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Edmonton to send the series back to Florida tied at one game apiece. He scored six of his goals in the Stanley Cup Final, including two-goal performances in Game 5 and Game 2 against the Oilers becoming the first player in League history to score five or more goals in multiple Final series with different teams. Five of his six goals came on the road, making Marchand the first NHL player in more than 100 years with five-plus road goals in a Final and just the third all-time. In the Second Round against Toronto, Marchand led all skaters with eight points (3-5-8) in the seven-game series.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound native of Halifax, Nova Scotia has appeared in 1,100 career NHL games between Florida (2024-25) and Boston (2009-10 to 2024-25), amassing 980 points (424-556-980), a plus-285 rating and 1,115 penalty minutes. He has scored at least 20 goals in each of his 14 full NHL seasons and has produced five 30-goal campaigns. Marchand was named an NHL First-Team All Star twice (2016-17 and 2020-21) a Second-Team All Star twice (2018-19 and 2019-20) and represented the Bruins at the NHL All-Star Game in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He served as the captain of the Boston Bruins from 2023-24 to 2024-25.

Since his first full NHL season in 2010-11, Marchand ranks fifth in goals (424). Across 180 career Stanley Cup playoff games, he has registered 158 points (66-92-158) and a plus-47 postseason rating. His 66 playoff goals rank fourth among active skaters behind only Alex Ovechkin (72), Sidney Crosby (71) and Evgeni Malkin (67). His 16 postseason game-winning goals lead all active skaters, and he has logged at least 10 points in each of his past eight postseason runs.

Marchand helped Boston capture the Stanley Cup in 2010-11 posting 19 points (11-8-19) across 25 games including two goals in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Vancouver. He also helped the Bruins to Stanley Cup Final appearances in 2012-13 and 2018-19.

On the international stage Marchand has represented Canada at multiple tournaments, most recently taking home a gold medal at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off. He also earned gold at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, where he scored the tournament-winning goal against Team Europe, the 2017 and 2016 IIHF World Championships, and the 2008 and 2007 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

Marchand was originally selected by the Bruins in the third round (71st overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).