Reinhart 'not going to miss' Panthers' Cup parade after historic performance

SUNRISE, Fla. -- On June 30, 2024, tens of thousands of rain-drenched fans braved tropical downpours at Fort Lauderdale Beach to watch the Florida Panthers hoist the Stanley Cup during their championship parade.

What they didn’t see was forward Sam Reinhart lift it.

Because he wasn’t there.

The Panthers forward, who had scored the winning goal in Florida’s Cup-clinching 2-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the 2024 Final, could not make it because he had a previous commitment to attend a friend’s wedding.

On Tuesday, 352 days later, he ensured there will be another such party coming up.

“And I’m not going to miss this one,” he said, grinning ear to ear. “I'll guarantee you that.”

Indeed, the Panthers will have another such parade in the coming days, thanks in part to a historic effort from the 29-year-old forward.

With the Cup in the building, Reinhart became only the second player to ever score four goals in a Stanley Cup-clinching contest, helping the Panthers to a 5-1 victory against the Oilers in Game 6 and a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven series to secure a second consecutive NHL title. The only other player to do it: Babe Dye of the 1922 Toronto St. Patricks, who accomplished the feat 103 years earlier.

In addition, he’s the fourth player in NHL history with three-plus goals to clinch the Cup, following Dye, Mark Stone (2023 Vegas Golden Knights) and Jack Darragh (1920 Ottawa Senators).

“This is the best,” he said, tears welling up in his eyes. “Nothing beats this.”