Territory Talk: Panthers Lock Up Key Players (Ep. 362)

The Florida Panthers put a damper on the NHL’s free agency plans.

Locking up three key players before July 1, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions recently inked Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand to new long-term deals.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss those three key multi-year signings, as well as new deals for other important depth players.

Plus, hear what Ekblad had to say about continuing his career with the Cats.

