Territory Talk: Panthers Lock Up Key Players (Ep. 362)

The Florida Panthers put a damper on the NHL’s free agency plans.
Locking up three key players before July 1, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions recently inked Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand to new long-term deals.
On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss those three key multi-year signings, as well as new deals for other important depth players.
Plus, hear what Ekblad had to say about continuing his career with the Cats.
Highlights include:
- Bill Zito is a wizard. (1:30)
- Bennett is an important “culture king” for the Panthers. (4:30)
- Ekblad meets the media after his eight-year extension. (11:00)
- Marchand locks in for six more years. (25:00)
- Daniil Tarasov, Tomas Nosek and more! (34:55)