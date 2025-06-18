Panthers poised to extend Stanley Cup title run into dynasty

SUNRISE, Fla. -- No need to wait. It was time to celebrate. Before the horn sounded on Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, the air filled with a blizzard of gloves and sticks and plastic rats.

The Florida Panthers flew off the bench, jumped for joy and mobbed one another as the fans roared. They dominated the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-1 victory, defeating them in the Cup Final for the second straight season and repeating as champions.

“It’s harder than I ever imagined to win the Stanley Cup once, and twice was even harder, so yeah, it’s a huge honor to be a part of this group,” said forward Sam Bennett, who led the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 15 goals and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player. “I’m not going to take it for granted. I love being here, and I love this team. It’s a remarkable team to be a part of.”

The Panthers have established themselves as one of the elite teams of the salary cap era (since 2005-06). They have put themselves in the class of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won the Cup back-to-back in 2020 and 2021. The Los Angeles Kings won it twice in three years, in 2012 and 2014.

The question now is whether the Panthers can become a dynasty. No team has won the Cup three years in a row in the cap era, and only two teams have won it three times. The Pittsburgh Penguins won it in 2009, 2016 and 2017; the Chicago Blackhawks won it in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

“That’s the standard of excellence,” owner Vincent Viola said. “There’s no other course but seeking and winning the championship. There’s no other course. Everybody knows that, and they’re all committed to it.”