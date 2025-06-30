Florida Panthers Announce Sixth Annual Summer Reading Tour

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host their sixth annual Summer Reading Tour presented by Amazon with Broward County Library as part of their Summer Learning Program.

The South Florida community is encouraged to visit local libraries and enjoy books read by Panthers guests and personalities. Fans can learn more about Broward Public Libraries Summer Learning program by clicking here.

Readers of all ages can register for reading challenges and activities making them eligible for chances to win great prizes from a variety of local community organizations and businesses, including the Florida Panthers.

Full schedule is listed below:

Southwest Regional Library- Tuesday, July 8, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Sunrise Dan Pearl Library, Friday, July 11, 11 am – 1 pm

Main Library, Thursday, July 17, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm

Northwest Regional Library, Wednesday, July 23, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm

West Regional Library, Saturday, August 2, 1 pm – 3 pm

Fans can still pick up their Florida Panthers library card at any of the 37 Broward County Library locations while supplies last. Broward County residents can visit a location to pick up a free library card or can replace their existing card with a new Panthers limited-edition card. For more information about the Florida Panthers Library Card and other Broward County Library programs, please visit Broward.org/Library.

The Panthers will continue their summer reading challenge for all current and future members of their Kids Club.

Participation in the reading challenge can happen at tour events or anywhere. Children are offered a choice of three goals to achieve: 20 books, 40 books, and 60 books. With each goal hit, the participant is entered into a raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes like Panthers-signed items and more. Reading logs and a printable certificate will be available to track books read. The program will run through Monday, Sept. 2.

Panther Patrol will be on site with family-friendly games, giveaways, and appearances from Stanley C. Panther or Viktor E. Ratt. Fans can visit FloridaPanthers.com/ReadingTour for more information on how to get started and engage on social media using @FlaPanthers & @FlaPanthersCARE.

Additionally, the Florida Panthers Foundation has been named the 2025 Outstanding Library Business/Media Partner by the Florida Library Association for their partnership with Broward County Library and Broward Public Library Foundation. The award recognizes the Foundation's "leadership or significant contribution in support of library service to a local, regional or state-wide library organization."

