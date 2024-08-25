Kulikov brings Stanley Cup to youth hockey players in Fort Lauderdale

Dmitry Kulikov showed some youth hockey players what they are working toward.

The Florida Panthers defenseman brought the Stanley Cup to Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

As you might expect, the reaction was not mixed. Kids cheered and chanted when the veteran showed them the trophy.

"It's unbelievable to see so many young hockey players, giving them the chance to see the Cup and hopefully inspire them to work hard and strive for your dreams," Kulikov said in a video interview after the event. "This is truly special for me. I wanted to do that because I knew how much that would mean to me as a young player, not only to see a professional hockey player but to get a chance to see the Cup it's a hundred times more special. I hope they had a great time out there on the ice."