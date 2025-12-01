What’s Brewing: Playoff rematch with Toronto; Sign up for Cat’s Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE – Welcome to December!

After falling 5-3 to the Calgary Flames on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena, the Florida Panthers will look to collect some points at the tail end of their homestand this week.

Sitting at 12-11-1 in the standings, the Panthers (25 points) are curretnly just four points below the Montreal Canadiens (29 points) for the third spot in the Atlantic Division.

Starting their next stretch of games off against a familiar foe on Tuesday, it will be a rematch of last year’s Second Round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (11-11-3).

Over the past three seasons, the two teams have met twice in the playoffs.

“Anytime you play a team in playoffs, especially a couple of years close together, that's where rivalries are built,” Brad Marchand said following the team’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Monday. “It just seems like the intensity in these games always rise a little bit.”

To see what is going on in the Territory in the upcoming week, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Dec. 2: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – 7:30 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: ESPN+, Hulu

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 91/App & Streaming 931

Thursday, Dec. 4: vs. Nashville Predators – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 221/App & Streaming 931

Saturday, Dec. 6: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – 3:30 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 91/App & Streaming 931

Sunday, Dec. 7: vs. New York Islanders – 5 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 219/App & Streaming 931

BENNETT HEATING UP

Sam Bennett is entering this week with a hot stick.

Cracking the scoresheet in five of his last six games, the grizzled center ranks third on the Panthers with seven points (3G, 4A) during that hot stretch, while also posting a +5 rating.

In that time, he’s also won more than 50% of his faceoffs.

“I’m definitely feeling more like myself,” Bennett said following Friday’s loss to the Flames. “Definitely a lot more jump in my game than I had earlier. I think our line has been having some success, so I think we can just keep building off that.”

Hoping to stay hot against Toronto, Bennett has scored five goals in his last six regular-season games against the Maple Leafs.

