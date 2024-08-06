Lundell has full-circle moment, takes Stanley Cup to old hockey arena

Anton Lundell spent his younger hockey years competing at Helsinki Ice Hall, and now had the chance to bring the sport’s most prestigious trophy back to where it all began.
The Florida Panthers forward spent his day with the Stanley Cup in Helsinki, Finland, where he got to share his championship with his friends, family and former HIFK teammates. Lundell started his professional hockey career playing at Helsinki Ice Hall with HIFK and, in a full-circle moment, brought the Stanley Cup to the same building.
“I always wanted to lift a trophy here, especially as an HIFK player,” Lundell told NHL.com. ”That hasn't happened yet but it's great to be back where it all began. Everything started here, in those stands, then on this ice.”