Mehta celebrates Stanley Cup championship at alma mater in New Jersey

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. -- Sunny Mehta, who deals in probability for a living, marveled about the improbable odds of having his name etched on the Stanley Cup.

“If a Jersey kid like me, son of immigrant parents, kid who had very mediocre athletic skills, to be honest, if I can be standing here with the Stanley Cup, know that if you dream big, you never know what’s possible,” he said.

Mehta, the Florida Panthers assistant general manager and head of analytics, brought the Cup to Ramapo High School, his alma mater, as part of his day with the prized trophy Monday afternoon.

The event was a homecoming and the first real chance for Mehta and his wife, Nicole, to fully savor Florida’s 4-3 series win against the Edmonton Oilers in the Cup Final.

After fielding questions in the school’s auditorium and granting photo opportunities with the Cup, Mehta had a private showing for Ramapo’s hockey team and its alumni before he and his wife ended the day with Stanley at a private party.

“It’s been a really long time since I’ve been back to this high school and I haven’t lived here in almost 30 years,” Mehta said. “But this is where I grew up, this is where I played hockey. This is where I learned a lot of the skills that I now utilize to be successful, so it’s just nice to give back.”