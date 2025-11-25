RECAP: Panthers 8, Predators 3

SOCIAL_GameRecap_16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

NASHVILLE – Making music on the ice.

Behind a 36-save performance from Daniil Tarasov and multi-point games from six different skaters, the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 8-3 on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 12-9-1 on the season.

“That was a great 60-minute game,” Sam Bennett said after the win. “We’re getting a lot of opportunities, a lot of chances, and the boys were able to capitalize tonight.”

The Panthers couldn’t have asked for a better start.

Breaking the ice 11 seconds into the game, A.J. Greer buried a feed from Carter Verhaeghe to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

A.J. Greer gives the Panthers a 1-0 lead just 11 seconds after the puck drops in Nashville.

Per NHL Stats, the goal tied Tom Fitzgerald (Oct. 25, 1997) for the third-fastest game-opening goal in franchise history and is the fastest opening goal scored this season.

“It was huge,” Sam Reinhart said of Greer’s performance. “A lot of it was simple. It was finding the right spaces and some great offensive instincts once the puck found the stick.”

Expanding the lead for the Panthers, Evan Rodrigues put in a rebound at 5:42 to make it 2-0.

Evan Rodrigues pounces on a rebound and scores to make it 2-0.

Assisting on the goal, Reinhart extended his point streak to seven games.

Answering back for the Predators, Filip Forsberg (6:52) and Fedor Svechkov (10:32) struck just over three and a half minutes apart to even the score at 2-2.

Getting the Panthers back on top less than a minute later, Jesper Boqvist picked up speed through the neutral zone and slipped by Nashville’s defensemen before beating Juuse Saros to make it 3-2.

Jesper Boqvist slips behind the defense and scores to put the Panthers up 3-2.

Keeping the offense rolling in the first, Bennett notched his fifth goal of the season and put the Panthers up 4-2 at 15:46.

Sam Bennett nets Florida's fourth goal of the first period in Nashville.

“It’s the way you want to start,” said Reinhart. “If you get two early, to give up two right away, I like the response for the rest of the first to kind of get back in the driver’s seat for the rest of the game.”

Another quick start to the period, Gustav Forsling put the Panthers ahead 5-2 1:24 into the frame after ripping a shot from the blue line.

Gustav Forsling extends Florida's lead to 5-2 early in the second period in Nashville.

With the goal, Nashville made a switch in net and brought in Justus Annunen.

Trading chances in the second, Forsling’s early goal would be in the only one scored during the second 20 minutes.

Inching the Predators closer in the third period, Nick Blankenburg made it 5-3 at 2:11 with a goal on the power play.

Countering back, Greer sounded the horn for the second time in the game at 4:52, to give the Panthers a 6-3 lead.

A.J. Greer nets his second goal of the game to put the Panthers up 6-3 in the third period.

Picking up two goals, Greer brought his season total to six, tying his career-high.

“I thought the whole line was really good, really dangerous,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “They weren’t cheating for offense, they were working for it.”

Giving the Panthers some insurance in the third period, Reinhart banged in a rebound at 8:33 to make it 7-3.

Sam Reinhart extends his goal streak to three games and extends the lead to 7-3 in Nashville.

Adding one more for the Panthers, and collecting his third point of the night, Verhaeghe found the back of the net at 12:49 to give the Panthers an 8-3 win over the Predators.

Carter Verhaeghe scores off his backhand to give the Panthers an 8-3 lead in the Music City.

“The guys played outstanding,” said Tarasov. “We set the right tone in the first minute.”

THEY SAID IT

- “This is a big deal for them to come and see a day or two in the life of a National Hockey Leaguer, but it’s also their boy, so lots of pride, lots of smiles.” – Paul Maurice

- "I think we should keep bringing them (the dads) on every road trip." – Sam Bennett

CATS STATS

- Sam Reinhart recorded his 34th multi-point period, per NHL Stats

- The Panthers scored eight goals in a game for the second time this season

- Evan Rodrigues led forwards with 18:54 time on ice

- A.J. Greer had a team-high +5 plus/minus rating

- All eight goal from the Panthers came five-on-five

WHAT’S NEXT?

Back to South Florida!

The Panthers will begin a six-game homestand, starting with the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click here.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Panthers take on Predators in the Music City

Q&A: Gregor talks 300 games, exploring South Florida & more!

RECAP: Oilers 6, Panthers 3

Territory Talk: Injuries, NHL debuts & more! (Ep. 376)

RECAP: Panthers 1, Devils 0

PREVIEW: Devine to make NHL debut as Panthers dance with Devils

‘Something I’ve been working a long time for’: Devine set to make NHL debut

Maurice provides injury updates on Luostarinen, Schwindt

Fanatics and NHL Unveil Uniforms for Historic 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic

Panthers Prospect Report: November 18, 2025

STAT PACK: Panthers erupt for 8 goals in win over Canucks

RECAP: Panthers 8, Canucks 5

Petry's sons read lineup in Panthers locker room ahead of 1,000th NHL game

Florida Panthers Defenseman Jeff Petry Skates in 1,000th NHL Game

What’s Brewing: Homestand continues; Petry’s 1000th game

PREVIEW: Petry set to skate in 1,000th game as Panthers host Canucks

RECAP: Lightning 3, Panthers 1

PREVIEW: Panthers, Lightning clash in latest Battle of Florida 