RECAP: Panthers 8, Predators 3

NASHVILLE – Making music on the ice.

Behind a 36-save performance from Daniil Tarasov and multi-point games from six different skaters, the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 8-3 on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 12-9-1 on the season.

“That was a great 60-minute game,” Sam Bennett said after the win. “We’re getting a lot of opportunities, a lot of chances, and the boys were able to capitalize tonight.”

The Panthers couldn’t have asked for a better start.

Breaking the ice 11 seconds into the game, A.J. Greer buried a feed from Carter Verhaeghe to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.