Barkov kicks off day with Stanley Cup with skateboarding trick

It’s the summer of firsts for Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers.
First Stanley Cup championship? Check.
First Finland-born NHL captain to win the Cup? Check.
First skateboard jump over the Cup? Check.
Panthers forward brings in Finnish pro skateboarder to jump trophy
The Panthers forward – with the help of Finnish professional skateboarder Marius Syvänen – made history yet again on Wednesday during his day with the Cup. While Barkov and Keeper of the Cup Philip Pritchard looked on, Syvänen cleared the 35.25-inch-tall trophy with ease.
Barkov took the Cup to his hometown of Tampere, Finland to celebrate the historic championship and is hosting a full ceremony at Nokia Arena.
Pretty gnarly way to celebrate.