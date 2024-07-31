Barkov kicks off day with Stanley Cup with skateboarding trick

Panthers forward brings in Finnish pro skateboarder to jump trophy

Barkov with Cup split

© Florida Panthers

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

It’s the summer of firsts for Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers.

First Stanley Cup championship? Check.

First Finland-born NHL captain to win the Cup? Check.

First skateboard jump over the Cup? Check.

The Panthers forward – with the help of Finnish professional skateboarder Marius Syvänen – made history yet again on Wednesday during his day with the Cup. While Barkov and Keeper of the Cup Philip Pritchard looked on, Syvänen cleared the 35.25-inch-tall trophy with ease.

Barkov took the Cup to his hometown of Tampere, Finland to celebrate the historic championship and is hosting a full ceremony at Nokia Arena.

Pretty gnarly way to celebrate.

Related Content

Barkov transforms hometown into ‘Barkov City’ during Stanley Cup celebration

Summer with Stanley blog

Barkov becomes 1st Finland-born NHL captain to win Stanley Cup

Short Shifts

Barkov transforms hometown into ‘Barkov City’ during Stanley Cup celebration

Michkov throws 1st pitch at Phillies game

Reinhart takes Stanley Cup on trip down memory lane in hometown

Swayman surprises youth hockey players at University of Maine camp

Mahura honors Humboldt Broncos on day with Cup in hometown St. Albert

Panthers adviser Dudley brings Stanley Cup to Lewiston 

Noah Kahan shows off NHL jersey collection on tour

Barkov, Panthers teammates honored by President of Finland

Okposo gets to hoist Stanley Cup in hometown after delay

McCann dresses dog, Cheddar, as groomsman for his wedding

Tkachuk eats lunch with Stanley Cup at local St. Louis restaurant

Thompson gifts Seth Meyers Ducks jersey on late-night show

Zito takes Cup fishing, poses on boat with catch

Pavelski finishes 2nd to Fish at American Century Championship

Pavelski moves up to 2nd place at American Century Championship

Panthers' names engraved on Stanley Cup

NFL’s Sample looks sharp on ice in social media video

Pavelski near top of American Century Championship leaderboard