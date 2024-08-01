Ekman-Larsson brings Stanley Cup home to Sweden, pays homage to late mother

Oliver Ekman-Larsson returned to his native Sweden a Stanley Cup champion Thursday when the 33-year-old defenseman took in the emotions of showing off hockey's greatest prize for the first time in his 14-season NHL career.

"It's unreal and real at the same time," Ekman-Larsson said from Dackehallen, a rink in Tingsryd. "All the emotions and all the time you spent here, and everyone who comes here and shows their support. Then obviously some are here for the trophy as well, people are interested in it, but I'm so grateful."

Ekman-Larsson's next move was spending time with friends and family, which included bringing the Cup to the cemetery and paying respect to his mother Annika, who died of breast and lung cancer in 2017.

"That's something that is high on the list," he said.