Mahura honors Humboldt Broncos on day with Cup in hometown St. Albert

Josh Mahura is a Stanley Cup champion and wanted to make sure the Humboldt Broncos felt like one too.

After a full day of meeting fans in his hometown of St. Albert, Alberta on Monday, Mahura took the Cup to the memorial in town for the Humboldt Broncos players who died in the tragic bus accident in 2018. The memorial honors the four Broncos players that also played for the St. Albert Raiders, a local youth hockey team.

Mahura, who won the Cup with the Florida Panthers last season, posed with the trophy in front of the plaque honoring the players.