Mahura honors Humboldt Broncos on day with Cup in hometown St. Albert

Former Panthers defenseman pays tribute to youth hockey players killed in 2018 tragic accident

Mahura SWS split

© Philip Pritchard / Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Josh Mahura is a Stanley Cup champion and wanted to make sure the Humboldt Broncos felt like one too.

After a full day of meeting fans in his hometown of St. Albert, Alberta on Monday, Mahura took the Cup to the memorial in town for the Humboldt Broncos players who died in the tragic bus accident in 2018. The memorial honors the four Broncos players that also played for the St. Albert Raiders, a local youth hockey team.

Mahura, who won the Cup with the Florida Panthers last season, posed with the trophy in front of the plaque honoring the players.

Logan Hunter, Jaxon Joseph, Connor Lukan and Steven Wack all played for both the Broncos and Raiders and are honored at the memorial.

In April 2018, 16 Broncos players, coaches and support staff members were killed in the crash in Saskatchewan. Another 13 were injured.

Mahura, since winning the Cup with the Panthers, signed with the Seattle Kraken as a free agent.

Related Content

Summer with Stanley blog

Short Shifts

Swayman surprises youth hockey players at University of Maine camp

Panthers adviser Dudley brings Stanley Cup to Lewiston 

Noah Kahan shows off NHL jersey collection on tour

Barkov, Panthers teammates honored by President of Finland

Okposo gets to hoist Stanley Cup in hometown after delay

McCann dresses dog, Cheddar, as groomsman for his wedding

Tkachuk eats lunch with Stanley Cup at local St. Louis restaurant

Thompson gifts Seth Meyers Ducks jersey on late-night show

Zito takes Cup fishing, poses on boat with catch

Pavelski finishes 2nd to Fish at American Century Championship

Pavelski moves up to 2nd place at American Century Championship

Panthers' names engraved on Stanley Cup

NFL’s Sample looks sharp on ice in social media video

Pavelski near top of American Century Championship leaderboard

Best food dishes eaten out of Stanley Cup

Young Penguins fan asks prospect Yager to sign Crosby’s name in hilarious video

Josi hangs with tennis legend Federer at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Switzerland

Stamkos boys wear dad’s new Predators jersey in cute social media post