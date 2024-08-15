Zito gives Stanley Cup the full Milwaukee experience, including frozen custard

Of course, there was one more sports venue to visit: American Family Field, home of the MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers, with whom Zito was a bat boy from 1981-83.

“I was fortunate enough to be a clubhouse guy here and a bat boy and work for (former Brewers GM) Mr. Harry Dalton, that ’82 team. I actually worked for Tony (Migliaccio, director of clubhouse operations and equipment manager), who’s still here, and it’s a wonderful way to say thank you.

“They say it’s great to get a gift, but it’s better to give a gift. Just to be able to show that level of respect and see the response of the guys when it comes in the clubhouse, it’s really special.”

Indeed, the Cup’s arrival grabbed the attention of several players, most of whom took photos of it and looked at the names of the past winners.

“First time seeing it up close and personal, being able to touch it, read the names on it, it’s pretty cool,” said right fielder Sal Frelick, who hails from Boston but grew up a Pittsburgh Penguins fan.

“I think it’s the best trophy in sports. I really do. There’s so much tradition behind it. You see the teams that win the Stanley Cup, everyone gets their day with it and take it to different places. It’s unique to the sport and unique to the trophy in general that you don’t get in other sports.”

It was a great day for Zito and family. One he wouldn’t mind repeating.

“Oh my God,” Zito said, shaking his head with a smile. “You hear the guys say, “oh, (winning one) makes me hungrier.’ And it does.”