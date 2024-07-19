Summer With Stanley blog

The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup on June 24 and now are each getting to enjoy their day with the Cup as part of the Champions Tour. NHL.com will follow the Cup and the Panthers around the globe in our Summer With Stanley blog and provide the latest stories, photos and videos from the tour: 

July 19

Okposo's day on hold

Forward Kyle Okposo was scheduled to have his day with the Cup in his home state of Minnesota, but travel issues because of the global IT outage affecting airlines have delayed the Cup from arriving.

July 17-18

Tkachuk takes Cup home to St. Louis

Forward Matthew Tkachuk got to spend two days with the Cup in his hometown of St. Louis, which included stops at the Brentwood Fire Department, police department, his elementary school and a children's hospital before he and his family enjoyed some private time with it.

Here is the story from NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers.

tkachuk-cup-brady-keith

© Tracey Myers

July 16

Life's a beach

Goalie Anthony Stolarz, who is now a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, took the Cup to the Jersey Shore, including the popular nightspot Bar Anticipation in Lake Como.

July 15

Sunny day

Sunny Mehta, the Panthers' assistant general manager and head of analytics, brought the Cup to Ramapo High School, his alma mater in New Jersey, as part of his day with the prized trophy Monday afternoon.

Here is the story from NHL.com staff writer Bill Douglas.

Catch of the day

Bill Zito has gone fishin' … with the Stanley Cup.

The Panthers general manager took Lord Stanley on a fishing trip and seemed to find success on the water, at least according to the photo posted by Phil Pritchard, aka "Keeper of the Cup," on Monday. Read all about it here.

