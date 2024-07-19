Summer With Stanley blog

July 15

Sunny day

Sunny Mehta, the Panthers' assistant general manager and head of analytics, brought the Cup to Ramapo High School, his alma mater in New Jersey, as part of his day with the prized trophy Monday afternoon.

Here is the story from NHL.com staff writer Bill Douglas.

Catch of the day

Bill Zito has gone fishin' … with the Stanley Cup.

The Panthers general manager took Lord Stanley on a fishing trip and seemed to find success on the water, at least according to the photo posted by Phil Pritchard, aka "Keeper of the Cup," on Monday. Read all about it here.