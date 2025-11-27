RECAP: Flyers 4, Panthers 2

“Our line is playing pretty well,” Verhaeghe said. “We’re getting in on the forecheck, getting some action. Sometimes it comes; sometimes it doesn’t. We’re trying to keep it going.”

Getting the Flyers on the board, Emil Andrae buried a point shot to make it 2-1 at 7:57.

Not long after that, the Flyers found the equalizer when Matvei Michkov set up in the slot and tipped in a shot from Andrae under Sergei Bobrovsky’s blocker to make it 2-2 at 11:13.

Despite carrying play for much of the third period, the Panthers couldn’t slip a third goal past Vladar, who stopped 25 of 27 shots between the pipes for Philadelphia.

Keeping the Panthers from getting at least one valuable point, the Flyers ended up being the ones to break the stalemate. After having his first shot blocked by Aaron Ekblad, Tyson Foerster sent the puck into the twine to make it 3-2 with 44.5 seconds left on the clock.

Sean Couturier then followed with another goal to lock in the 4-2 win for the Flyers.

“I liked the first two periods an awful lot,” Maurice said. “I thought it was a well played game. We were slow in the third on plays that cost us some zone time. We had a hard time boxing out in front of the net, but everything came from the top. A tough way to lose.”

THEY SAID IT

“I thought we were slow with the puck [in the third period]. I think they got in on some pucks. We were just late to some loose pucks that were laying around, and they maintained that control.” – Paul Maurice

“It was a hard-fought battle. They played well. It’s a fast game. It sucks losing that way.” – Carter Verhaeghe

“They’re a good team. That’s the third time we’ve played them this year. They’ve played us hard every single game. They really get in on the forecheck.” – Seth Jones

CATS STATS

- Carter Verhaeghe scored his 142nd goal with the Panthers, tying Nathan Horton for eighth most in franchise history.

- The Panthers led 18-5 in scoring chances in the first period.

- Evan Rodrigues went 6-for-7 (85.7%) in the faceoff circle.

- Aaron Ekblad blocked a team-high three shots.

WHAT’S NEXT?

After loading up on turkey, the Panthers will return from Thanksgiving to host the Calgary Flames at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

