When in Rome… or South Florida.

Roberto Luongo ate pasta out of the Stanley Cup while celebrating the Florida Panthers championship at a local restaurant in South Florida on Wednesday.

In a video posted on social media, the Hall of Fame goalie watches as a server grates cheese over the dish in Lord Stanley and then swirls a piece of spaghetti on his fork. A “Let’s go Panthers” chant broke out as Luongo chowed done.

“Pretty good,” Luongo, who is Italian, said after tasting the dish.