Q&A: Gregor talks 300 games, exploring South Florida & more!

gregor 16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Another milestone in the career.

During Thursday’s 1-0 win over the New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers forward Noah Gregor played in the 300th game of his NHL career.

Through those 300 games, he’s collected 71 points (36G, 35A), 560 hits and 168 blocks.

“I really like the way Noah Gregor has come in and played in the middle,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the forward. “He’s quick, and he gets into holes. He’s strong, so he can hang on to pucks. Speed in the middle will change what wingers can do.”

Following a recent practice at Baptist Health IcePlex, I had the chance to check in with the first-year Panther.

DARRAGH: How did it feel to skate in your 300th game?

GREGOR: I think you sometimes can forget about milestones when you're in the league and you're kind of in the thick of the season, but when you take a step back and try and remember yourself as a kid, and if I were to tell my 10-year-old self that I was going to play 300 games, I'd be pretty fired up. You got to remember to enjoy the small wins. It's a nice accomplishment.

DARRAGH: Looking back at those games, which ones stand out the most?

GREGOR: Yeah, I think the first game, for sure. First goal is always big. First playoff game. Had a couple cool jersey retirement nights in San Jose, so that's fun too. There's definitely a lot of cool nights.

DARRAGH: In your first year with the Panthers, how has it been adjusting to their style of play?

GREGOR: I think it's been good. They’ve (coaching staff) been great at showing me the way they want to play, and as well with the players, just following their lead. I thought I fit in pretty well in their style of play. It’s fast, it’s hard, and that's the way I like to play - straight lines and play hard. I don't think the adjustment has been too hard and I just got to keep it going.

DARRAGH: You got to play with Jack Devine in his NHL debut on Thursday. What kind of potential do you see for your line with Devine?

GREGOR: He played great. He played with confidence. He was making some nice plays, set me up for good look in the first. He didn't look nervous at all. He played with a lot of confidence. Obviously, he's done that his whole career. He can make plays and he can produce. If he keeps playing like that, we're going to get some get some looks and hopefully bury them.

DARRAGH: You played against the Panthers a lot in your career, but now being on the inside, what has stood out about this group of guys in the few months that you have been here?

GREGOR: Starting off on the road, that was fun. I got to really meet everyone. At training camp, didn't get to see a ton of them, because they kind of had their own skates at the start. I was playing the games, so I didn't see a ton of them then. It was nice to get on the road, and I didn't really know everyone. Now we are 20 games in and getting to know everyone, and they've been great. They've welcomed me very well. Lots of people had reached out, and the staff's been great as well, so nothing but good things to say about this group.

DARRAGH: What have you liked the most about South Florida living?

GREGOR: Just how easy it is coming to the rink. It's sunny and 80 every single day, so you can't complain too much. It kind of feels like a small town in Fort Lauderdale. There's a lot of stuff to do and the people are great. The fans have been really good here to start the season. They've showed out at the games and supported us since the start.

DARRAGH: How do you like to spend your time outside of hockey?

GREGOR: Pretty boring and simple guy. I watch a lot of TV, try and get out for walks. I've been to the beach a couple times, so trying to enjoy that. I'm trying to see a few things around the area that I know you wouldn't get the chance to when you come here on the road. Trying to pick out different things when we have days off or time off, so I still got a lot more to see, but I'm enjoying it.

DARRAGH: How do you pass the time on flights?

GREGOR: Not a card guy. Usually sleep or just watch TV or movies.

DARRAGH: Do you have a go-to song or artist?

GREGOR: I would say maybe more of an artist. I would go, Drake or Future. That kind of vibe.

DARRAGH: Do you have a favorite concert you have been to?

GREGOR: I have seen Drake, he was great. Saw Zach Bryan. I like country as well. Zach Bryan was a good concert too.

