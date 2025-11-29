RECAP: Flames 5, Panthers 3

Following what appeared to be a missed high-stick call that would’ve gone in favor of the Panthers, the Flames, who managed to just hold on, put the game away when Joel Farabee sent the puck into the empty net to make it 5-3 with 1:03 remaining on the clock regulation.
In defeat, the Panthers had 28 of their shots blocked.
“We got 85 shot attempts and 39 to the net,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “That’s fine, but you’ve left a lot of zone time. Some are good blocks. The other team gets paid, too. You’ve got to be mindful of that. I thought maybe two areas [we lacked in] were 1-on-1 battles where we weren’t quite as good as we need to be to expect to win a game, and then a little slowness in our offensive zone.”
THEY SAID IT
“When you score two like that, you think you’re just going to generate all you want. When that doesn’t happen, you get some frustration built into your game.” – Paul Maurice
“You know our team is always going to fight right until the end. We have that character in this room to do that, but again just fell short tonight.” – Sam Bennett
CATS STATS
- Brad Marchand has scored in each of the last two games.
- Sam Bennett recorded a team-high six shots on goal.
- Anton Lundell won a team-high 16 faceoffs.
- Mackie Samoskevich recorded a team-high three hits.
- The Panthers led 37-19 in scoring chances at 5-on-5.
WHAT’S NEXT?
The Panthers will take a few days to recharge before returning to the ice to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a divisional matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
