RECAP: Flames 5, Panthers 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – Letting an early lead slip away for the second straight game, the Florida Panthers fell to the Calgary Flames by a score of 5-3 at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

Sitting at 12-11-2, Florida has lost consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 16-18.

“I think we just got a little too comfortable in the game,” forward Sam Bennett said.

As an efficient a start as you’ll see, the Panthers scored on their first two shots of the game.

After Evan Rodrigues slipped a shot through Devin Cooley's five-hole to make it 1-0 just 54 seconds into the first period, Bennett scored from the slot to make it 2-0 at 2:58.