STAT PACK: Greer goes off in win over Predators

Stats that stood out from Monday's win in the Music City

panthers-greer
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers made their pops proud on Monday.

Pressing the attack from the moment the puck dropped, the Panthers filled up the back of the net in an 8-3 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Ending the “Dads Trip” on a very high note, the night couldn’t have gone better.

"I think we should keep bringing them on every road trip,” forward Sam Bennett said.

Continue below to see some stats that stood out from the win.

8: Goals for the Panthers. Scoring eight goals exactly one week after they cruised to an 8-5 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the Panthers are the third team in the NHL to score eight goals twice in a game so far this season, joining the Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres.

11: Seconds for A.J. Greer to break the ice in Nashville. Netting the fastest opening goal in the NHL this season, the hard-nosed forward also matched Tom Fitzgerald (Oct. 25, 1997) for the third-fastest opening goal in Panthers history, just one second behind the record.

6: Goals for Greer this season. With a pair of goals against the Predators, the nine-year NHL veteran has officially matched his career-high, single-season goal total. In the midst of a breakout campaign, Greer needed just 22 games to match his previous career-high.

86: Road goals as a Panther for Sam Reinhart. Climbing the leaderboard, the sniper has now passed Jonathan Huberdeau (85) for the second most road goals in franchise history. With three points (1G, 2A) against the Predators, Reinhart also extended his point streak to seven games, a scorching stretch in which he leads the team in goals (6), assists (7) and points (13).

150: Career goals for Carter Verhaeghe. Scoring the eighth and final goal of the game for the Panthers, “Swaggy” became the 846th player in NHL history to score 150 goals. Of those goals, 141 have come with the Panthers, the ninth-most in the franchise’s history.

Carter Verhaeghe scores off his backhand to give the Panthers an 8-3 lead in the Music City.

6: Panthers with multiple points against the Predators. Greer (3), Verhaeghe (3), Reinhart (3), Gustav Forsling (2), Evan Rodrigues (2) and Uvis Balinskis (2) all made multiple dents on the scoresheet in the Music City.

36: Saves for Daniil Tarasov. Earning his second win with the Panthers, the young goaltender stood on his head for much of the game in Nashville. Owning a .913 save percentage this season, the Panthers have started to provide ample goal support for Tarasov, producing 14 total goals over his last two starts. In the win over the Predators, he made five high-danger saves, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

9: Wins for the Panthers in their last 15 games. Dating back to Oct. 21, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions have posted a 9-5-2 record. Finding consistency during that span, they haven’t lost consecutive games since Oct. 16-18.

Related Content

RECAP: Panthers 8, Predators 3

FLA at NSH: Paul Maurice - Postgame

FLA at NSH: Daniil Tarasov - Postgame

FLA at NSH: Sam Bennett - Postgame

News Feed

What’s Brewing: Panthers begin six-game homestand

RECAP: Panthers 8, Predators 3

PREVIEW: Panthers take on Predators in the Music City

Q&A: Gregor talks 300 games, exploring South Florida & more!

RECAP: Oilers 6, Panthers 3

Territory Talk: Injuries, NHL debuts & more! (Ep. 376)

RECAP: Panthers 1, Devils 0

PREVIEW: Devine to make NHL debut as Panthers dance with Devils

‘Something I’ve been working a long time for’: Devine set to make NHL debut

Maurice provides injury updates on Luostarinen, Schwindt

Fanatics and NHL Unveil Uniforms for Historic 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic

Panthers Prospect Report: November 18, 2025

STAT PACK: Panthers erupt for 8 goals in win over Canucks

RECAP: Panthers 8, Canucks 5

Petry's sons read lineup in Panthers locker room ahead of 1,000th NHL game

Florida Panthers Defenseman Jeff Petry Skates in 1,000th NHL Game

What’s Brewing: Homestand continues; Petry’s 1000th game

PREVIEW: Petry set to skate in 1,000th game as Panthers host Canucks