STAT PACK: Greer goes off in win over Predators

The Florida Panthers made their pops proud on Monday.

Pressing the attack from the moment the puck dropped, the Panthers filled up the back of the net in an 8-3 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Ending the “Dads Trip” on a very high note, the night couldn’t have gone better.

"I think we should keep bringing them on every road trip,” forward Sam Bennett said.

Continue below to see some stats that stood out from the win.

8: Goals for the Panthers. Scoring eight goals exactly one week after they cruised to an 8-5 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the Panthers are the third team in the NHL to score eight goals twice in a game so far this season, joining the Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres.

11: Seconds for A.J. Greer to break the ice in Nashville. Netting the fastest opening goal in the NHL this season, the hard-nosed forward also matched Tom Fitzgerald (Oct. 25, 1997) for the third-fastest opening goal in Panthers history, just one second behind the record.

6: Goals for Greer this season. With a pair of goals against the Predators, the nine-year NHL veteran has officially matched his career-high, single-season goal total. In the midst of a breakout campaign, Greer needed just 22 games to match his previous career-high.

86: Road goals as a Panther for Sam Reinhart. Climbing the leaderboard, the sniper has now passed Jonathan Huberdeau (85) for the second most road goals in franchise history. With three points (1G, 2A) against the Predators, Reinhart also extended his point streak to seven games, a scorching stretch in which he leads the team in goals (6), assists (7) and points (13).

150: Career goals for Carter Verhaeghe. Scoring the eighth and final goal of the game for the Panthers, “Swaggy” became the 846th player in NHL history to score 150 goals. Of those goals, 141 have come with the Panthers, the ninth-most in the franchise’s history.